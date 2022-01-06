Over 3.2Mln People Receive Three Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine

MOROCCO, January 6 - Morocco recorded 5,618 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said Wednesday, adding that 1,485 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period of time.

A total of 24,578,221 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 22,956,802 the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, adding that 3,269,319 people have received the third dose of the vaccine.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus stands at 977,579 while recoveries rise to 944,555, i.e. a recovery rate of 96.6%.

The new COVID-19 cases were reported in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (3,490), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (1,246), Marrakech-Safi (433), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (126), Souss-Massa (115), Fez-Meknes (58), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (48), the Oriental (34), Draa-Tafilalet (24), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (16), Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra (15) and Guelmim-Oued Noun (13).

As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they stood at 14,872 (fatality rate of 1.5%), with five new deaths reported in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (4) and Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (1).

The number of active cases rose to 18,152, including 194 people in a critical or severe condition, the ministry said.

MAP 05 January 2022