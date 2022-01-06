Dirt Bike Market by Application (Intracity, Intercity ) Forecast, 2020–2027

Dirt bike is a two-wheeled vehicle designed to use on off-road driving surfaces.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dirt bike is a two-wheeled vehicle designed to use on off-road driving surfaces. The frame of the dirt bike is light in weight often built from hard plastic and limited metal. Additionally, the dirt bike has a small fuel tank for lightness and compactness. Moreover, keeping the dirt bike lighter reduces the strain on suspension and thereby absorbs shocks and jumps on off-roading more effectively. Besides, the tires on a dirt bike are narrow and have nobs and tread for traction. The dirt bike has a narrow seat and has no additional accessories like stereo systems. Also, the dirt bikes have high ground clearance and better torque as compared to conventional bikes.

Companies covered in this report study:

Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki, Kawasaki, Husqvarna Motorcycles, Beta moto, BMW, Aprilia, KTM, Bultaco

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers and impact analysis

The rise in popularity of motocross events is primarily driving the market of dirt bike market. Besides, the health benefits offered by dirt biking sports is fueling market growth. Additionally, the rise in number of motocross enthusiasts and rise in disposable income is propelling the market growth. However, high maintenance cost of dirt bikes is hindering the market growth. Moreover, growing media influence has proliferated the viewers of the event, which, in turn, increases the demand for dirt bikes. Furthermore, rising number of sponsorships to riders and races from big brands is fostering the dirt bike market.

The dirt bike market trends are as follows:

Electric dirt bike to bolster the market

With the rising prices of fuel and an increase in the concern of global warming, the demand for electric mobility has increased. Besides, the maintenance of the electric dirt bike is also less due to fewer moving parts. Additionally, electric dirt bikes are extremely quiet. Considering the advantages offered by the electrification of dirt bikes, the automakers are investing in the production of an electric dirt bike. For instance, in 2019, Husqvarna launched its first electric dirt bike. Also, Tesla is planning to roll out electric dirt bikes.

Dual-purpose motorcycle to accelerate the growth

Dual sport motorcycle is engineered to drive on off-road conditions as well as equipped with street-legal equipment like light, speedometer, horns, license plate, and others to drive on streets. In recent years, dirt bike motorcycling and adventure touring are gaining popularity fast. Moreover, the buying pattern of consumers has shifted towards fully-faired sports bikes to bikes which will offer a ride in the unknown territory to explore more. In 2019, Yamaha launched WR155 dual-purpose motorcycle in Indonesia. Besides, the UM dual-sport motorcycle is being tested for launch in India.

