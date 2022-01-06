Chromatographic Silica Resin market Insights And In-Depth Analysis 2020-2025 With Types, Products And Key Players | CMI

Chromatographic Silica Resin Market

Chromatographic silica resin is used in the production of detergent solutions, blood bank products, and industrial cleaning agents.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A detailed report on Global Chromatographic Silica Resin Market providing a complete information on the current market situation and offering robust insights about the potential size, volume, and dynamics of the market during the forecast period, 2021-2027. The research study offers complete analysis of critical aspects of the global Chromatographic Silica Resin , including competition, segmentation, geographical progress, manufacturing cost analysis, and price structure. We have provided CAGR, value, volume, sales, production, revenue, and other estimations for the global as well as regional markets.

Market Overview:

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global chromatographic silica resin market include, Alfa Aesar, AGC Group, Merck KGaA, Osaka Soda Co. Limited, SiliCycle Inc., Sorbead India, Sepax Technologies Inc., and W.R. Grace and Company.

Key Market Drivers:

Significant growth in the pharmaceutical sector is expected to propel growth of the global chromatographic silica resin market over the forecast period. For instance, according to The European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations’ Key Data 2019, the pharmaceutical sector in Europe was valued at US$ 139, 287 million in 2000, which increased to US$ 284, 028 million (est.) in 2018.

Moreover, increasing application of chromatography silica resin in the food and beverages sector is also expected to aid in growth of the market. Silica gels are used in chromatographic separations for analytical quality. Gels are used as filter aids and clearing agents mostly in the beverage industry.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

In United States of America, from 3 January 2020 to 6:16pm CET, 1 December 2021, there have been 48,162,401 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 774,868 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 28 November 2021, a total of 493,149,970 vaccine doses have been administered. Post Covid-19, players in the market were focused on increasing production significantly to support demand for purification resin to support the COVID-19 sample prep market early in the pandemic.

Key Takeaways

Major players operating in the global chromatographic silica resin market are focused on R&D to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in 2018, AGC developed a synthetic fused silica glass antenna for 5G*1 that realizes both transparency and low transmission loss.

