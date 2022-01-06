Fundus Camera Market 2022 Demand, Status and Forecast | Business to 2028 | Carl Zeiss AG, Hoya Corporation, Canon, Nidek

Fundus Camera

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐅𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰

Fundus photography records the retina, the neurosensory tissue of the eye that transforms optical images into electrical impulses. It is used for eye diseases / diseases such as diabetes, macular degeneration (AMD), glaucoma, choroidal neoplasms, cranial nerves, retina or eyeball, and diabetic retinopathy.

The global fundus camera market is projected to exceed $ 537.9 million by the end of 2028.

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬

The increased prevalence of senile macular degeneration is expected to spur the growth of the global fundus camera market during the forecast period. According to the Bright Focus Foundation, about 11 million people in the U.S. have some form of age-related macular degeneration, and the number is expected to double by 2050 to nearly 22 million.

𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

The approval and adoption of autonomous AI systems is expected to provide players in the global fundus camera market with favorable growth opportunities. In August 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved 510 (k) of EyeArt, an autonomous AI system for the detection of diabetic retinopathy. The system is available in two fundus camera models, the Canon CR2 AF and the Canon CR2 Plus AF, for primary care and ophthalmology.

𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

In November 2020, Optimed launched Aurora IQ. This is a portable fundus camera with built-in artificial intelligence to speed up eye examinations.

In November 2020, Volk Optical announced the release of Vista View. This is a portable fundus camera designed to eliminate preventable blindness with accessible eye image processing.

𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬

A low percentage of ophthalmologists in emerging markets is expected to impede the growth of the global fundus camera market.

𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐨𝐮𝐭𝐛𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤

The COVID-19 pandemic has spread to several countries. In the U.S., 40,330,381 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 649,292 deaths were reported to WHO between January 3, 2020 and September 10, 2021 at 4:47 pm (Central European Summer Time). By September 2, 2021, a total of 373,635,560 vaccines had been administered. Covid19 can cause conjunctivitis, conjunctival hyperemia, and cotton wool stains. Several studies have reported the presence of new coronavirus RNA in tears and conjunctival samples from infected individuals.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬

The global fundus camera market is valued at $ 388.1 million in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 537.9 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.2 between 2021 and 2028. Mydriatic FundusCameras segment was evaluated at US$ 76.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period as the patients need to be dilated with the help of bright light or dilated drops to obtain a clear image of the retina.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬

In the global fundus camera market, fundus cameras equipped with artificial intelligence are on the market. In November 2018, China-based search engine Baidu introduced a new artificial intelligence-based tool for detecting fundus, which can lead to blindness.

The North American fundus camera market is driven by a growing elderly population. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the U.S. population of the elderly is projected to reach 77 million by 2034.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞

Key companies contributing to the global fundus camera market include Canon Inc., Hoya Corporation, Carl Zeiss AG, Intelligent Retinal Imaging Systems, Inc., Topcon Corporation, and Nidek Co., Ltd.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

Large companies in the market are focusing on introducing new products to expand their product portfolio. August 2019, Topcon Medical Systems, Inc. Launched Maestro 2, an automatic OCT / fundus camera with OCTA.

