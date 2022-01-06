Medical Specialty Bags Market to Reach a Value of USD 12,085.5 Mn, Grow at a CAGR of 4.2% by 2021-2028

Medical Specialty Bags Market

Medical specialty bags are sterile bags used to store the blood for a long period. These bags are nontoxic and help reduce the toxicity. Thus, medical specialty bags are used to collect and store the blood, especially in blood banks. Whereas anesthesia breathing bags are used to provides oxygen for complete breathing.

The global medical specialty bags market was valued at US$ 8,683.7 Mn in 2020 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 12,085.5 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.2% between 2021 and 2028.

Drivers:

Increasing incidence of chronic kidney disease across the globe is expected to augment growth of the global medical specialty bags market. For instance, as reported by the European Renal Association, in 2018, more than 850 million people around the world had some form of kidney disease.

Restraints:

Product recalls are expected to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, Metrix Company recalled certain lots of empty flexible IV bags that were distributed throughout the United States and Canada between November 2016 and July 2019.

Opportunities:

Increasing focus on recycling and reuse is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players in the market. For instance, in November 2019, Grifols, a leading global producer of plasma-derived medicines, hosted North Carolina’s first recycling summit to strengthen their commitment to recycling and reuse.

Key Takeaways:

In 2019, Ostomy Collection Bags segment accounted for around 30.7% share in terms of value, owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing product approvals. This in turn is also expected to boost the growth of the global medical specialty bags market.

Market Trends:

Market players are adopting various strategies, such as merger and acquisition and expansion, to strengthen their market presence or to strengthen their product portfolio. For instance, in November 2019, Grifols announced the start of production at its new blood-collection systems plant in Campo Largo, Brazil, with a capacity of over 10 million blood collection bags annually.

Moreover, in 2019, AdaptHealth announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Advanced Home Care to acquire its home medical equipment business.

Key Players:

Key players active in the global medical specialty bags market are AdaptHealth, Grifols, Ostique, HLL Lifecare Limited, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Smiths Medical, Macopharma SA, Nolato AB, Terumo Corporation, BD, Medline Industries Inc., Hollister Incorporated, Braun Melsungen AG, ConvaTec, Inc., Coloplast A/S, and Baxter International, Inc.

