Sludge Treatment Chemicals market Expected To Generate A Revenue Of US$ 11.4 billion by the end of 2027 | CMi

Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market

Sludge is a by-product, produced during the treatment of wastewater.

A detailed report on Global Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market providing a complete information on the current market situation and offering robust insights about the potential size, volume, and dynamics of the market during the forecast period, 2021-2027.

Market Overview:

Sludge is a by-product, produced during the treatment of wastewater. Sludge contains harmful agents that adversely affect the environment as well as cause severe health issues. Thus, it is necessary to treat sludge before disposing it into the environment. The chemicals used to treat sludge are known as sludge treatment chemicals. Industries such as paper and pulp, automotive, personal care, and food and beverage are the key consumers of sludge treatment chemicals due to the large production of sludge while manufacturing. Moreover, sludge treatment chemicals find their application in municipal water treatment as well as in various industrial wastewater treatment plant. Thus, there is an increasing demand worldwide.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global sludge treatment chemicals market are Thermax Ltd., Ion Exchange, Solenis, AkzoNobel N.V., Kemira Oyj, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., GE Water and Process Technologies, Chembond Chemicals Limited, BASF, and Veolia Water Technologies, among others.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for sludge treatment chemicals due to stringent environmental regulations is expected to boost the growth of the sludge treatment chemicals market during the forecast period. For instance, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has made it mandatory to treat sludge to a minimum percentage before disposing it into the environment.

Moreover, increasing investments in wastewater treatment facilities, growing industrialization, and rising environmental concerns are expected to augment the growth of the sludge treatment chemicals market. For instance, according to the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), there are 14,748 wastewater treatment plants in the U.S. and by 2032, more than 56 million new users will be connected to centralized wastewater treatment systems.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

During the COVID-19 pandemic, availability of clean water to maintain minimum hygiene as well as treatment of virus contaminated wastewater to ensure minimum public exposure have emerged as the biggest issue in many parts of the world. The pandemic also highlights the need to invest in wastewater treatment facilities and adequate sanitation. This in turn is expected to increase the demand for sludge treatment chemicals worldwide, driving the market growth.

Key Takeaways:

The sludge treatment chemicals market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period due to the increasing research and development activities. For instance, in September 2021, Indian researchers developed an improved wastewater treatment solution that can completely reuse dye wastewater from the textile industry, eliminating its toxicity and making it suitable for domestic and industrial usage.

Among regions, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to witness robust growth in the sludge treatment chemicals market owing to the increasing demand for sludge treatment chemicals, increasing investments in wastewater treatment facilities, stringent government regulations, and rising awareness among people regarding sludge disposal.

For instance, in December 2021, the U.S. EPA announced that 39 new projects are being invited to apply for Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (WIFIA) loans and 4 projects are being added to a waitlist. EPA anticipates that, as funds become available, US$ 6.7 billion in WIFIA loans will help finance over US$ 15 billion in water infrastructure projects to protect public health and water quality across 24 states.

