Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market: Overview Of Key Market Forces Propelling And Restraining Market Growth 2028

Global Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 27,623.8 Mn in 2019 and is expected to increase to US$ 44,241.2 Mn by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period (2019-2027) as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

Key companies are focused on developing new technologies, in order to enhance patient care, treatment therapy, and diagnosis. For instance, in January 2015, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-medical Electronics Co. Ltd. received the premarket approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its anesthesia gas machine under regulatory class II devices.

Moreover, in January 2019, Mindray, a leading developer of next-generation medical technologies launched the new A-Series Advantage Anesthesia Delivery platform, providing a modular, state-of-the-art family of anesthesia solutions. Furthermore, in February 2019, Vapotherm, Inc., a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of its proprietary Hi-VNI technology products that are used to treat patients of all ages suffering from respiratory distress, launched the next generation of its product the Precision Flow Hi-VNI system. Moreover, in September 2018, Glaxo Smith Kline received the U.S. FDA approval for its product Trelegy Ellipta for long term treatment and once-daily maintenance treatment of patients suffering from COPD. In April 2017, Teva Pharmaceuticals launched AirDuo RespiClick inhalation powder and it’s generic for the treatment of asthma in patients aged 12 years and above.

Furthermore, companies are focused on raining funds for the development of monitoring respiratory devices that can be integrated with devices for improved outcomes. For instance, in January 2018, California-based, Spirosure, Inc. a diagnostic and medical device company, raised US$ 15 million in Series C-2 financing for its breath analysis device, according to the company’s statement. The funding round was led by returning investor NGK Spark Plugs Co. Ltd. of Japan, as well as other unnamed investors. The money will be used to fund sales and regulatory processes in Europe, China, and Japan for Spirosure’s lead product, the Fenom PRO Point-of-Care Breath Analyzer.

Among regions, North America is expected to hold dominant position in the global anesthesia and respiratory devices market during the forecast period. This is owing to presence major companies such as 3M, Smiths Medical, GE Healthcare, and more.

Manufacturers are focused on adopting inorganic strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and more, in order to gain a competitive edge in the market, which in turn, is expected to boost the global anesthesia and respiratory devices market growth in the near future. For instance, in October 2016, Philips entered into collaborative agreement with Mast Therapeutics, to supply Philips I-neb Adaptive Aerosol Delivery (AAD) devices and related consumables for nebulized delivery through company’s AIR001- a sodium nitrate solution for intermittent inhalation. Moreover, in November 2015, Medtronic Plc acquired Aircraft Medical, a Scottish company that makes handheld video laryngoscopes used to intubate patient. The acquisition expanded endotracheal tubes portfolio of Medtronic Plc.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬

• The global anesthesia and respiratory devices market is expected to witness significant growth, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period. This is owing to rising product launches and adoption of inorganic strategies such as mergers & acquisitions. For instance, In March 2015, Smiths Medical launched Portex Blue Line Ultra tracheostomy tubes with thin-walled inner cannulae for adult patients in Europe.

• On the basis of product type, anesthesia workstations segment is expected to account for the largest share in the global anesthesia and respiratory devices market. This is owing to increasing demand for workstation devices in hospitals and ambulatory care facilities.

• Therapeutic devices segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing incidence of respiratory diseases such as asthma and chronHospitals, ambulatory care, and homecare settings are the major end users for the anesthesia and respiratory devices, as these devices play important role in surgeries for monitoring and administration anesthesia coupled with managing respiratory function of patients.

• Some of the major players involved in the global anesthesia and respiratory devices market include Fisher and Paykel Healthcare, Invacare Corporation, GE Healthcare, Teleflex Incorporated, AstraZeneca Plc, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaAwerk AG, Medtronic Plc, Smiths Medical, OSI System, Getinge AB, Becton, Dickinson and Company, ResMed, Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and 3M.

