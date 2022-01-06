Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Growth – In Depth Study And Huge Demand In Future 2022-2028 | Accurate Monitoring

Intraoperative Neuromonitoring

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market, was valued at US$ 2,632.4 million in 2016 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.53% over the forecast period (2017 – 2025).

Growing incidence of surgical procedures around the globe is fueling growth of the intraoperative neuromonitoring market. According to National Health Service (NHS) 2014, around 4.7 million surgeries were performed in the U.K in 2014 witnessing a rise of 27% in the total number of surgeries since 2004.

𝐓𝐨 𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/939

𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐮𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐧𝐞𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

Technological advancement in the intraoperative neuromonitoring has led to the development of technologically sound systems to enhance patient monitoring during a surgical procedure. Additionally, the growing popularity of outsourcing IONM services is again expected to foster the market growth. For instance, in February 2018, SpineTRACK Registry by NuVasive, Inc. qualified clinical data registry by Centers of Medicare & Medicaid Services that allows surgeons to use real time data reports to make on-time and appropriate medical decisions during the surgeries. Key players are adopting strategic partnership with various companies to expand the company’s geographic reach. For instance, in December 2017, NuVasive, Inc. entered into a definitive agreement to acquire SafePassage, an intraoperative neuromonitoring service provider that will help the company to strengthen its IONM business worldwide with the help of SafePassage’s expertise in technical aspects associated with IONM.

Browse 34 Market Data Tables and 28 Figures spread through 145 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market”- by Modality (Sub-sensory Evoked Potentials, Motor Sensory Evoked Potentials (Brainstem Auditory Evoked Potentials, Visual Evoked Potentials, and Somatosensory Evoked Potentials), Mapping for Motor Cortex), by Source Type (Insourced Monitoring and Outsourced Monitoring) by End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others) and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa) - Global Forecast to 2025

Key players are introducing improved IONM solutions in their portfolio and are also involved in research & development practices. For instance, in October 2017, SpecialtyCare introduced OptimizeOR, a powerful operating room management analytics solution that is expected to help hospitals to improve their perioperative performance. Moreover, the market players are obtaining approval for research and development from regulatory bodies of various countries. Moreover, the companies are highly involved in educational campaigns and informative sessions for patients as well as healthcare providers to create awareness and explain the benefits of IONM to the patients during surgical procedure. For instance, in June 2016, SpecialtyCare initiated a Support of New Advanced Perfusion Education Program to educate healthcare professionals regarding the use of intraoperative neuromonitoring during different types of surgeries such as heart, lung, and other cardiovascular surgeries.

𝐓𝐨 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/939

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐍𝐞𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

• The global intraoperative neuromonitoring market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.87% during the forecast period, due to growing number of surgical procedures along with favorable reimbursement scenario.

• Among modality segment, the motor sensory emerged as potentials segment dominated the global intraoperative neuromonitoring market, because it features advanced amplifiers systems that helps to measure required biological signals.

• Among source type segment, the outsourced monitoring segment led the global intraoperative neuromonitoring market, as the hospitals do not have to appoint a full time resource for IONM in hospitals as well as the IONM professionals can be benefitted by working at more than one contract-based hospitals.

• Among region, North America is projected to lead the global intraoperative neuromonitoring market, due to presence of leading companies investing heavily in to research for the development of novel systems that are indulged into innovation as well as favorable reimbursement policies by Medicare in the U.S.

• The key players operating in global intraoperative neuromonitoring market include Accurate Monitoring, Inomed Medizintechnik GmbH, Neuromonitoring Technologies, Natus Medical Incorporated, Medtronic, Biotronic NeuroNetwork, NuVasive Inc., Sentient Medical Systems, and SpecialityCare.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐓𝐨 𝐀𝐯𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐭 𝟑𝟎% 𝐎𝐅𝐅

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐓𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/939

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

