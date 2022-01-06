Endoscopy Device Market is Projected to Grow at a 9.8% CAGR by 2028 | Accellent, Aesculap, Arthrex Inco

Endoscopy Device Market

Endoscopy is a minimally invasive treatment in which an endoscope is inserted into the body via body openings (anus, mouth, etc.) or by tiny incisions. Endoscopes are medical devices that are used during an endoscopic operation to examine and treat internal organs.

The global endoscopy devices market was worth US$ 14,384.0 Million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a 9.8% CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2028.

The rising product approvals and introductions are expected to drive the global endoscopy devices market growth during the forecast period. For instance, enlightenVue obtained U.S. Food and Drug Administration 510(k) clearance for their surgiVue single-use platform of micro endoscopes in March 2020.

The rising number of emergency procedures is expected to provide profitable growth possibilities for market players. According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare's Hospitals at a Glance 2017–18 study, which was revised in August 2019, emergency surgery admissions climbed by 2.9 % in public hospitals and 5.1 % in private hospitals in Australia between 2016-2017 and 2017-2018.

If duodenoscopes are not completely cleaned and disinfected, they might spread illness from patient to patient. The global endoscopy devices market growth is expected to be hampered by such conditions.

The Rigid Endoscopes segment of the global endoscopy devices market is expected to have a significant revenue share in 2027, due to an increasing elderly population that is more susceptible to orthopedic, cancer, and ophthalmic gastrointestinal disorders.

Major players in the global endoscopy devices market are focusing on new product approvals and release to grow their product range. For example, 3NT Medical obtained 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration in June 2020 for the Colibri Micro ENT Scope, a single-use endoscope intended exclusively for otology.

The global endoscopy devices market is witnessing the introduction of wireless endoscopes that are operating room-ready. For instance, ScoutCam, a manufacturer of bespoke visual solutions, combined its wireless mini ScoutCam with medical endoscope devices in May 2020.

Some of the key players contributing to the global endoscopy devices market are Cook Medical Incorporated, Conmed Corp, 3NT Medical, Fujifilm Holding Corp, Aesculap Inc., Richard Wolf GmbH, Boston Scientific Corp, Olympus Corp, Arthrex Inc, KARL STORZ Endoscopy-America, Inc., Accellent Inc., C.R. BARD INC, and AnX Robotica Corp.

Key market players are focusing on various marketing techniques to increase market share. For instance, during MEDICA 2019 in November 2019, Richard Wolf GmbH showcased its product features for minimally invasive human medicine.

Major market players are also concentrating on the approval and introduction of new products in order to extend their product range. For instance, PENTAX Medical obtained U.S. food and drug administration 510(k) clearance for their IMAGINA Endoscopy System, an endoscopy platform for GI operations at ambulatory surgical centers, in January 2020.

