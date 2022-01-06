Edge AI Software Market Trends, Leading Players, Production, Present Size And Consumption Figures With Forecast To 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market Size – USD 585.1 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 20.1%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) software market size reached USD 585.1 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 20.1%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global edge Artificial Intelligence software market revenue growth is expected to be driven by increasing number of AI applications, rapid introduction of 5G network globally, and rising demand for real-time operations, which are crucial for robotics and self-driving vehicles.

Some niche products and services believed to be revenue generators are also included in the report. concerns regarding privacy and security of edge AI software is expected to hamper growth of the global edge AI software market to a certain extent over the forecast period. Apart from this, a wide range of products from various segments and sub-segments expected to present greater opportunities in the Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market industry are discussed in the document. Development of new products and substitutes that will completely transform the market dynamics over the forecast period occupies a special section in the report.

The solution segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of edge AI software across various industries due to high flexibility and support provided by edge AI solutions is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

The video & image recognition segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of edge AI software for video & image recognition across various industries.

The video surveillance segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of edge AI software for video surveillance to enhance surveillance and tracking while decreasing the quantity of data transferred to the cloud.

Microsoft Corporation, Alphabet Inc., Nutanix, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Synaptics Incorporated, Bragi GmbH, TIBCO Software Inc., FogHorn Systems, Inc., Invision AI Inc., and Amazon Web Services.

This study takes the closer look at different growth trends, futures prospects, Industrial revenue performance, market shares and regulations that will standardize the industry in near future; this would help business owners to strategically evaluate their micro-markets. Researchers behind the study have included some Key market players and assessed their industry shares, milestones achieved as well core competencies. Resource charts, tables and graphical images are included to make decisive statistics self-explanatory.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Services

Solutions

Data Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Mobile Data

Biometric Data

Video & Image Recognition

Sensor Data

Speech Recognition

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Video Surveillance

Telemetry

Autonomous Vehicles

Remote Monitoring

Field Service Support

Energy Management

Smart Wearables

Precision Agriculture

Predictive Maintenance

Access Management

Point of Sales

Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality

Others

Major regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report studies the market in these regions on the basis of demand and trends, consumer behavior and preferences, government initiatives and regulatory framework, economic growth, technological developments, supply and demand, production and consumption patterns, import/export, and presence of key players in each region.

Key questions answered

Which is the largest sub-segment in each segment in the scope of the study?

What are the attractive segments and geographies to invest in?

What are the macroeconomic indicators impacting the country's dynamics?

Which are the major players present in each region and their key strategies?

What is the market value of the overall Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market and its segments?

What is the Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market value and volume at the regional and the country level?

What are the key segments and sub-segments in the Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market ?

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes an introduction of the global Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market , along with a comprehensive market overview, market scope, product offerings, and an investigation of the market drivers, growth opportunities, risks, restraints, and other vital factors.

Chapter 2 offers an in-depth analysis of the key manufacturers engaged in this business vertical, along with their sales and revenue estimations.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the highly competitive terrain of the market, highlighting the key manufacturers and vendors.

In Chapter 4, our team has fragmented the market on the basis of regions, underscoring the sales, revenue, and market share of each region over the forecast timeline.

Chapters 5 and 6 have laid emphasis on the market segmentation based on product type and application

