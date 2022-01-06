Cryopreservation Equipment Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.2% over the forecast period by 2028

Cryopreservation Equipment Market

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cryopreservation Equipment Market report presents the Cryopreservation Equipment sales and revenue by companies, regions, type and application and forecast to 2028. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰

Cryopreservation is the process of preserving biological samples for long periods of time. It involves harvesting biological materials and storing them in liquid nitrogen. The freezing process uses cryoprotective agents, which decrease the freezing point of the medium. This slows down the cooling process, preventing the crystallization of the biological material. Different methods of cryopreservation are used to prevent cell damage or death.

The process of cryopreservation is complicated and requires complex protocols. The temperatures at which organs are preserved affect the outcome. Other factors can impact cell survival, including the composition of the freezing media, and the type of cryoprotectant. To prevent intracellular ice formation, the temperature changes gradually during cryopreservation. Generally, cells are able to survive in a single cell, but some types of organs may not.

The global cryopreservation equipment market was valued at US$ 4.318.1 million in 2017 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.2% over the forecast period (2017–2025).

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐫𝐲𝐨𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬

Increasing benefits of cryopreservation is expected to propel growth of the global cryopreservation equipment market over the forecast period. For instance, in a published in the TIME Health, in January 2018, 36% of the women implanted with frozen embryo had live births, as compared to the 31% of them who were implanted with fresh embryo.

Similarly, a five-week study conducted by researchers at the Penn State College of Medicine on women suffering from polycystic ovarian syndrome reported that those who received frozen embryos during the in-vitro fertilization recorded safer and more successful pregnancies than those who received fresh embryos. Frozen embryos lowered the risk of ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome by 7.1% to 10.3%, as compared to using fresh embryos.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐫𝐲𝐨𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞

Major players operating in the global cryopreservation equipment market include, Barber-Nichols Inc., Custom Biogenic Systems, Cryologic Pty. Ltd., Cryogenic Control, Charter Medicals, Chart Biomedical Co. Ltd., Haimen United Laboratory Equipment Development Co., Ltd., Linde LLC, Merck KGaA, Nikkiso Cryo Inc., Praxair Technology, Inc., Planer PLC, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global cryopreservation equipment market, owing to increasing prevalence of infertility in the region. For instance, according to the National Survey of Family Growth data published in September 2018, 15.5% of all women who intend to become pregnant are infertile and 6.7% of married women aged 15 to 44 years are infertile, in the U.S.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Globally, as of 4:14pm CET, 29 December 2021, there have been 281,808,270 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,411,759 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 3 January 2022, a total of 8,693,832,171 vaccine doses have been administered. Recommendations on how and when to preserve reproductive tissues and cells during a novel severe pandemic are rare although sperm cryopreservation, or sperm freezing, has become an essential option for intended parents facing travel restrictions due to COVID-19.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐫𝐲𝐨𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬

Low awareness of cord blood banking is expected to hinder growth of the global cryopreservation equipment market over the forecast period. For instance, according to a study conducted on 300 women and published in the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), in May 2016, 26.5% of the pregnant women in the study in emerging economies were aware of UCB, 31% were aware of the private cord blood banking, while only 16% were aware of public cord blood banking.

