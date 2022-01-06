Solar Electricity Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 22% Through 2026

Solar Electricity Market Report 2022

The Business Research Company’s Solar Electricity Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

According to ‘Solar Electricity Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the solar electricity market size is expected to grow from $46.79 in billion 2021 to $57.25 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.4%. The growth in the solar electricity market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The solar electricity market is expected to reach $125.57 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 21.7%.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3856&type=smp

The solar electric power generation market consists of sales of solar electric power and related services. It is used in various forms to support the electricity needs of homes or businesses. The solar electric power generation industry includes companies that operate facilities which produce electricity from solar energy. The electricity from solar energy is produced by the conversion of solar energy in photovoltaic (PV) cells, which generate voltage and current at their terminals when exposed to sunlight. The electricity produced is then supplied to electric power transmission systems, which are used to move large quantities of power from generating facilities to substations, and to distribution systems, which are used for short distances to transport electricity to customers locally.

Global Solar Electricity Market Trends

Artificial intelligence is being used increasingly to meet the rising demands of the solar power market. Artificial intelligence is the machinery simulating processes of human intelligence, particularly computer systems. Expert systems, natural language processing (NLP), speech recognition and machine vision are common AI applications. The use of machine learning through micro grid controllers and artificial intelligence (AI) are the latest solar energy technology solutions that help to adapt to the growing business needs. These technologies continue to evolve to meet the rising needs of the solar industry and the businesses use it as an energy-efficient source. Additionally, new software developments are helping in shaping the future of companies that are applying artificial intelligence and machine learning in solar energy technology.

Global Solar Electricity Market Segments

The global solar electricity market is segmented:

By Technology: Photovoltaic Systems, Concentrated Solar Power Systems

By Solar Module: Monocrystalline, Polycrystalline, Cadmium Telluride, Amorphous Silicon Cells, Others

By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

By Geography: The global solar electricity market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/solar-electricity-global-market-report

Solar Electricity Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides solar electricity market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global solar electricity market, solar electricity market share, solar electricity market segments and geographies, solar electricity market players, market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The solar electricity market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Solar Electricity Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Enel SpA, Exelon Corp., Dominion Energy, Inc, Engie S.A, Canadian Solar Inc., Sharp Corporation, STATE POWER INVESTMENT CORP. LTD, Wuxi Suntech Power Co. Ltd., Tata Power Solar, First Solar Inc., Trina Solar Limited, Yingli Solar, ReneSola, Motech Industries Inc., Abengoa Solar S.A., Acciona Energia S.A., Bright source Energy Inc., Esolar Inc., Gintech Energy Corp., Kaneka Corp., Sunpower Corporation, Verengo Inc, RGS Energy, JA Solar, GT Advantage Technologies, Hanwha Q Cells, SolarCity Corporation, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd, Suntech Power Holdings Co. Ltd., and BHEL.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

