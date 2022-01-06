Butanediol Market Size, Demand To Reach USD 17.13 Billion By 2027

Reports And Data

The growth in end-user industries in emerging nations such as Taiwan, China, and India are driving the market for Butanediol.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Butanediol Market is forecast to reach USD 17.13 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Butanediol is a chemical and is used to make the paint thinner, floor stripper, and other solvent products.

Butanediol is a raw material for polyurethane and polyester resins that show excellent characteristics. These products find several applications in everyday consumer products such as consumer durables such as electrical appliances and cars, clothing and shoe soles, industrial materials such as machine parts, as well as medical products. Butanediol is an important commercial chemical used to manufacture over 2.5 million tons of valuable polymers every year. Currently, the production of butanediol is entirely through petrochemistry.

Butanediol is illegal to sell for usage in medicine. It is also used as a substitute for other illegal substances such as gamma-butyrolactone (GBL) and gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB). Butanediol is used to stimulate muscle growth and growth hormone production; and for weight loss, bodybuilding, and insomnia.

The Asia Pacific dominated the market for Butanediol. The demand for the market is growing due to the high demand from electronics and consumer appliances industries. The region is witnessing numerous investments by automotive giants such as Hyundai Motors, BMW, and Honda. This is expected to drive the demand for the Butanediol market.

To get a sample PDF copy of the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2684

Top Leaders Operating in the Market are:

BASF SE, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Ashland Inc., SK Global Chemical Co. Ltd., Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Mitsui & Co. Ltd., Genomatica Inc., Chemtura Corporation, Dairen Chemical Corporation, and Bioamber Inc., among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Butanediol is also used as a plasticizer in cellulosic and polyesters as a carrier solvent in the printing ink, an adhesive (in leather, plastics, polyester laminates, and polyurethane footwear), a cleaning agent, in veterinary and agricultural chemicals and coatings.

Butanediol is also applicable as a humectant in pharmaceuticals and as a solvent in cosmetic formulations. It is imported as a solid wax in 200L steel drums and also is formulated materials.

Butanediol is converted to gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB) in the body. GHB slows down the brain function and can cause loss of consciousness, along with the dangerous slowing of breathing and other vital functions. It also stimulates growth hormone secretion.

Poly Butylenes Terephthalate (PBT) is a synthetic thermoplastic polymer. Butanediol is the key raw material for the production of PBT. One of the major driving factors of the market is the rising demand for lightweight vehicles due to their high performance, competitive pricing, strength, style, reliability, and safety.

Reppe process is a family of high-pressure, catalytic acetylene-reaction processes yielding (depending upon what the acetylene reacts with), butadiene, allyl alcohol, acrylonitrile, vinyl ethers and derivatives, acrylic acid esters, cyclooctatraene, and resins.

The market in North America is expected to grow, owing to the high demand for the market product from the paints & coatings, cosmetic & personal care, and plastic industries. Moreover, stringent environmental regulations in the region are augmenting the demand for bio-based chemicals. This is likely to fuel demand for butanediol as it is an organic compound.

Download Summary: https://reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/2684

Market Insights:

Power is among the most critical component of infrastructure, crucial for the economic growth and welfare of nations. The existence and development of adequate infrastructure is essential for sustained growth of the Indian economy.

Sources of power generation range from conventional sources such as coal, lignite, natural gas, oil, hydro and nuclear power to viable non-conventional sources such as wind, solar, and agricultural and domestic waste. Electricity demand has increased rapidly and is expected to rise further in the years to come. In order to meet the increasing demand for electricity massive addition to the installed generating capacity is required, which is expected to foster power and energy market growth. In addition, new capital investments of power projects by both public & private sectors, smart grid to better manage services & reduce transmission losses, use of smart metering to cater to growing electricity demand will further foster market size through 2027.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/butanediol-market

Butanediol Market Segmentation:

Technology Outlook:

Davy Process

Butadiene Process

Reppe Process

Propylene Oxide Process

Application Outlook:

Poly Butylenes Terephthalate (PBT)

Tetrahydrofuran (THF)

Polyurethane (PU)

Gamma-Butyrolactone (GBL)

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request a customization on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2684

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization or any query about the report contents, please connect with us and our team. We ensure the report will be tailored to meet your requirements.

Read More Reports as:

Medical Adhesives Market Size: https://reportsanddata.com/report-detail/medical-adhesives-market

Medical Ceramics MarketShare: https://reportsanddata.com/report-detail/medical-ceramics-market

Face Shield Market Demand: https://reportsanddata.com/report-detail/face-shield-market

About Us:

We are a boutique market intelligence and strategic consulting firm dedicated to make an meaningful impact on businesses across the globe. Our stellar estimation and forecasting models have earned recognition across majority of the business forum across the globe. Our services are arrayed over diverse sectors and industries looking to expand in alternative regions and products.