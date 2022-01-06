Capnography Equipment Market is Estimated to Grow at a 17.4% CAGR by 2028 | Masimo Corporation, Medtronic, Nonin Medical

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Research Study "Capnography Equipment Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook" has been added to Coherent Market Insights.

Capnography equipment are used to monitor people with acute respiratory distress conditions such as, bronchiolitis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and asthma. The results are represented in a graphical form, with time on the X-axis and expired partial pressure of CO 2 on the Y-axis. Capnography finds applications during anesthesia and in diagnostics.

Get PDF Sample Copy (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/433

Drivers:

Frequent launches and approvals are expected to augment the growth of the global capnography equipment market. For instance, in October 2019, Masimo announced Radius Capnography, a portable real-time capnograph with wireless Bluetooth connectivity, has received CE marking. Radius Capnography connects with the Root Patient Monitoring and Connectivity Platform to provide seamless, tetherless mainstream capnography for patients of all ages.

Restraints:

High cost of capnography is expected to hinder growth of the market. For instance, a handheld pulse oximeter costs around US$ 315, while a handheld capnograph costs between US$ 2,200 and US$ 4,000.

Opportunities:

Growing number of plastic surgeries across the world is expected to provide significant growth opportunities to the market players. For instance, as per the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), in 2018, more than 128,398 cosmetic procedures were performed in Thailand and around 1,036,618 in Mexico.

Get PDF Brochure with Latest Insights @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/433

Market Trends:

Increasing number of surgical procedures across the world is expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. According to Australian Institute of Health and Welfare’s August 2019 report, admissions for emergency surgery increased by 2.9% in public hospitals and 5.1% in private hospitals in Australia between 2016-2017 and 2017-2018.

Moreover, market players are focusing on launching novel products to strengthen their market position. For instance, in September 2018, Drägerwerk AG & Co. announced the launch of a new series of personal single-gas monitors to detect standard gases such as hydrogen sulfide, oxygen, sulfur dioxide, and carbon monoxide.

Key Players:

Key players active in the global capnography equipment market are Nonin Medical, Masimo Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Smiths Medical, Medtronic, Inc., Welch Allyn, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, and Nihon Kohden Corporation, among others.

Key Developments:

Market players are adopting various strategies, such as partnership and collaboration, to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in 2019, Masimo and Dräger announced that they have expanded their partnership, whereby Dräger will integrate additional Masimo measurement technologies into Dräger’s family of multi-parameter patient monitors, to help clinicians assess brain function, oxygenation, and ventilation status.

!! 𝐆𝐄𝐓 𝐔𝐏𝐓𝐎 𝟑𝟎% 𝐃𝐈𝐒𝐂𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐓 !!

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/433

The following are the study objectives for this report:

· SWOT Analysis focuses on worldwide main manufacturers to define, assess, and analyse market competition. By kind, application, and region, the market is defined, described, and forecasted.

· Examine the global and main regional market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks.

· Determine whether trends and factors are driving or limiting market growth.

· By identifying high-growth categories, stakeholders would be able to analyse market potential.

· Conduct a strategic study of each submarket's growth trends and market contribution.

· Expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market are all examples of competitive developments.

· To create a strategic profile of the main players and analyse their growth plans in depth.

