Bone Graft and Substitutes Market 2022: Technological Advancements, Current and Future Scenario Of The Market | Exactech

Bone Graft and Substitutes

bone graft and substitute products is expected to boost the global bone graft and substitutes market growth over the forecast period.

January 6, 2022

The Global Bone Graft and Substitutes Market, by Product Type (Bone Grafts (Allografts and Xenografts) and Bone Graft Substitutes (Ceramics, Composites, Polymers, Demineralized Bone Matrix, Bone Morphogenetic Proteins, and Others)), by Application (Spinal Fusion, Dental Bone Grafts, Craniomaxillofacial, Joint Reconstruction, Trauma & Extremities, and Oncology), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) is estimated to be valued at US$ 3,046.7 million in 2019, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.5%, during the forecast period (2019-2027).

Growing emphasis of key companies on development and launching of novel bone graft and substitute products is expected to boost the global bone graft and substitutes market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in February 2018, Collagen Matrix Inc. launched OssiMend bone graft matric in India indicated for spinal applications with the approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization and Medical Device & Diagnostic Division of the Government of India.

Increasing number of regulatory product approvals for bone graft and substitutes is expected to propel the global bone graft and substitutes market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2018, Medtronic Inc. received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its two smaller kit sizes of INFUSE Bone Graft for usage in certain spinal fusion and dental regenerative procedures. Furthermore, in September 2019, Baxter International Inc. received the U.S. FDA clearance for its ALTAPORE Bioactive Bone Gaft, a next-generation bioactive and osteoconductive bone graft substitute, for using it as an autograft extender in posterolateral spinal fusion. Various types of medical cases including traumas and fractures including dislocation can be treated with bone grafts and substitutes. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 2014 report, trauma is a leading cause of death and disability in the U.S. among children and adults aged 45 years and below. According to the same source, around 79,000 people die due to trauma, while 15,000 due to infectious disease, and 49,000 due to non-communicable disease across the U.S.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬

• The global bone graft and substitutes market is expected to witness significant growth, registering a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period (2019-2027). This is owing to increasing proactive initiatives by key companies to develop prominent bone graft and substitutes.

• Increasing product launches key manufacturers is expected to propel the global bone graft and substitutes market growth in the near future. For instance, in May 2017, NovaBone Product, LLC launched two additional bone graft substitutes- NovaBone IRM and NovaBone IRM MacroPOR, that are designed for orthopedic application such as ontogenesis. Both products are expected to help in stimulation of osteoblastic activity and offer angiogenic potential.

• Key companies involved in the global bone graft and substitutes market include Ace Surgical Supply Co., Inc., NovaBone Product, LLC., Exactech, Inc., Medtronic Plc., LifeNet Health, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Stryker Corporation., BioHorizons Implant Systems, Inc., Globus Medical, Inc., RTI Surgical, Inc., Geistlich Pharma, Megagen, Novadip Biosciences, Mesoblast Ltd., Alphatec Spine, Inc., Institut Straumann AG, NuVasive, Inc., OsteoMed LLC, KYERON Medical Innovations, ORTHOFIX INTERNATIONAL N.V., Johnson & Johnson, Bone Therapeutics SA, K2M Group Holdings, Inc., and OsteoNovus

