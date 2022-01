Brain Health Devices Market Worldwide Overview By Industry, Growth Factors and Leading Players 2022 | BrainScope Company

Brain Health Devices

The brain health devices market was valued at US$ 9,070.5 million in 2018, and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.7%, during the forecast period (2019-2026).

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ๐Ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐ž๐ฐ

The growth of the global brain health devices market is expected to continue in the near future, especially in the developed countries. Increased geriatric population and incidence of neurological disorders are some of the factors driving this market growth. Technological advancements are also contributing to the growth of the market. Despite the benefits, a major drawback to this technology is stringent government regulations.

The global brain health devices market was valued at US$ 9,070.5 million in 2018, and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.7%, during the forecast period (2019-2026).

๐“๐จ ๐ ๐ž๐ญ ๐Œ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐’๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1095

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐๐ซ๐š๐ข๐ง ๐‡๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ

Approval and launch of new products is expected to propel growth of the global brain health devices market over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2019, Vercise Primary Cell and Vercise Gevia DBS systems featuring the Vercise Cartesia Directional Lead were launched by Boston Scientific Corporation for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

๐‘๐ž๐œ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ

Major players operating in the global brain health devices market are focused on adopting merger and acquisition strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in August 2015, Medtronic plc. acquired Medina Medical, developer of Medina Embolization Device, to expand its hemorrhagic stroke product offering.

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐๐ซ๐š๐ข๐ง ๐‡๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ

Product recalls are expected to limit growth of the global brain health devices market. For instance, in 2018, Monteris Medical, Inc. received a product recall notice from U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its NeuroBlate System due to unintended heating which can result in brain damage and death.

๐‚๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐-๐Ÿ๐Ÿ— ๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ

In the U.S., from 3 January 2020 to 5:51pm CET, 16 December 2021, there have been 49,833,416 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 792,371 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 9 December 2021, a total of 465,812,616 vaccine doses have been administered. Emergence of Covid-19 has led to increase in prevalence of mental diseases such as depression, which in turn is expected to boost demand for brain health devices.

๐“๐จ ๐†๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐๐ƒ๐ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐œ๐ก๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž ๐‡๐ž๐ซ๐ž @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/1095

๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ

Major players operating in the global brain health devices market are focused on approval and launch of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in June 2018, Next Gen RNS System, a type of brain-computer interface, was launched by NeuroPace, Inc. for the treatment of refractory epilepsy.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the global brain health devices market, owing to high prevalence of neurological diseases in the region. For instance, according to the study, โ€˜Prevalence, burden, and clinical management of migraine in China, Japan, and South Korea: a comprehensive review of the literatureโ€™, published in December 2019, in BMCโ€™s The Journal of Headache and Pain, the 1-year prevalence of migraine among adults ranged from 6.0% to 14.3%.

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐๐ซ๐š๐ข๐ง ๐‡๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐ž

Major players operating in the global brain health devices market include, Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc., BrainScope Company, Inc., Bio-Signal Group Corp., Cadwell Industries, Inc. Compumedics Ltd., DePuy Synthes, Elekta, Electrical Geodesics, Inc., GE Healthcare, Medtronic plc, MEG International Services Ltd, Natus Medical, Inc., Neurowave Systems Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, and Philips Healthcare.

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐๐ซ๐š๐ข๐ง ๐‡๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ

Major players operating in the global brain health devices market are focused on approval and launch of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in March 2019, Health Canada approved NeuroCatch Platform from NeuroCatch Inc. The platform a rapid neuro-physiological brain function assessment system.

๐๐ฎ๐ฒ ๐๐จ๐ฐ ๐“๐จ ๐€๐ฏ๐š๐ข๐ฅ ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐œ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ญ ๐ ๐ฅ๐š๐ญ ๐Ÿ‘๐ŸŽ% ๐Ž๐ ๐

๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ฌ๐ž ๐“๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐๐ซ๐ž๐ฆ๐ข๐ฎ๐ฆ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐“๐จ ๐€๐œ๐œ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐ ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/1095

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.