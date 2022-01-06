Emergen Research Logo

Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market Size – USD 21.98 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.1%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Minimally invasive surgical systems market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due high adoption of advanced healthcare technologies, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and high healthcare expenses. In addition, presence of leading companies providing minimally invasive surgical systems in countries in the region is causative of steady market revenue growth. The global minimally invasive surgical systems market size is expected to reach USD 41.16 Billion at a steady CAGR of 8.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Some niche products and services believed to be revenue generators are also included in the report. Apart from this, a wide range of products from various segments and sub-segments expected to present greater opportunities in the Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market industry are discussed in the document. Development of new products and substitutes that will completely transform the market dynamics over the forecast period occupies a special section in the report.

Health expenses on chronic diseases are a major contributor to the USD 3.80 trillion yearly healthcare expenses in the US, with about 50.0% of the American population being diagnosed with a minimum of one chronic disease and the ratio is likely to grow in the future. Surgery is widely used to address various chronic diseases. Minimally invasive surgical systems provide benefits of small incision, decreased infection risk, reduced tissue injuries, and faster recovery time.

Companies profiled in the Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market :

Stryker Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic PLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, OmniGuide Holdings Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, CONMED Corporation, and Hoya Corporation

Emergen Research has segmented the global minimally invasive surgical systems market on the basis of device type, surgery type, end-use, and region:

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Handheld Devices

Cutter Devices

Inflation Devices

Electrosurgical Devices

Monitoring and Visual Devices

Guiding Devices

Auxiliary Devices

Surgery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Gastrointestinal Surgery

Cardiovascular Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Urological Surgery

Cosmetic Surgery

Neurological Surgery

Others

Major regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report studies the market in these regions on the basis of demand and trends, consumer behavior and preferences, government initiatives and regulatory framework, economic growth, technological developments, supply and demand, production and consumption patterns, import/export, and presence of key players in each region.

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes an introduction of the global Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems Market , along with a comprehensive market overview, market scope, product offerings, and an investigation of the market drivers, growth opportunities, risks, restraints, and other vital factors.

Chapter 2 offers an in-depth analysis of the key manufacturers engaged in this business vertical, along with their sales and revenue estimations.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the highly competitive terrain of the market, highlighting the key manufacturers and vendors.

In Chapter 4, our team has fragmented the market on the basis of regions, underscoring the sales, revenue, and market share of each region over the forecast timeline.

Chapters 5 and 6 have laid emphasis on the market segmentation based on product type and application

