Bahraini Government Approves Energy Agreement with Morocco

MOROCCO, January 6 - The Bahraini government, which met under the chairmanship of Bahraini Crown Prince Salman Ben Hamad Al Khalifa, approved five decisions on Monday, including the ratification of an energy agreement with Morocco.

The Bahraini Council of Ministers thus approved the memorandum of the Ministerial Committee for Legal and Legislative Affairs concerning a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the sector of renewable energies signed between the government of the Kingdom of Bahrain and the government of the Kingdom of Morocco.

The renewable energy sector is one of the new areas of cooperation between Morocco and Bahrain. The two kingdoms are currently working to explore this strategic sector and include among the priority areas of their cooperation, on the basis of the ambitious strategy put in place by Bahrain in this area and the pioneering experience that Morocco has accumulated in this field.

If Morocco is currently ranking third in the Arab world in the energy transition index of the World Economic Forum, and occupies the 66th place in the world, the continuous efforts undertaken by the competent national institutions are expected to boost the Kingdom's performance in terms of effective transformation in renewable energies, and improve its leadership at the regional, continental and global levels.

MAP 04 January 2022