Biotechnology Services Biotechnology Services Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 15% Through 2026

According to ‘Biotechnology Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the biotechnology services market is expected to grow from $129.14 billion in 2021 to $151.10 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.0%. The growth in the biotechnology services market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The biotechnology services market is expected to reach $267.29 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.3%.

The biotechnology services market consists of the sales of biotechnology services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that engage in conducting research and experimental development in biotechnology. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Global Biotechnology Services Market Trends

Collaborations and partnerships between industry players are a growing trend in the field of biotech services.

Global Biotechnology Services Market Segments

The global biotechnology service market is segmented:

By Service: Prevention and Disease Control, Public Engagement Activities, Health Education and Research, Food Biotechnology Services, Donor Recruitment, Tissue Collection, Cell Processing and Isolation, Research and Development

By Industry: Clinical Research Organizations (CROs), Contract Manufacturers Organizations (CMOs), Contract Research and Manufacturing Services (CRAMS)

By Area of Application: Pharmaceutical, Biotechnological, Academic, Clinical Trial, Healthcare Sectors

By Geography: The global biotechnology market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Novartis, Fisher BioService, Pfizer, Novo Nordisk, BioAlps, Precision for Medicine, Sartorius and Aldevron.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

