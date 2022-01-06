How Are Government Regulations Benefitting The Non-Animal Alternatives Testing Market?

Non-Animal Alternatives Testing Market Report 2022

The Business Research Company’s Non-Animal Alternatives Testing Global Market Report 2022 –Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last few days of our annual market report sale! Buy now.

The support from the government and non-governmental organizations boosts the growth of the non-animal testing market. The government organizations enforces laws and regulations, raises funds to support the non-animal testing methods such as tests on human volunteers, advanced computer-modelling techniques and also funds studies with human volunteer. In order to support the non-animal testing, US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), awarded $4.25 million to the USA based universities including Johns Hopkins University, Vanderbilt University, Oregon State University, and the University of California to research for alternative tests replacing animals with non-animal alternatives and to make the test procedures less painful to the laboratory animals. Similar research programs to promote non-animal testing procedures are also initiated by countries such as Denmark, Brazil, Germany, Switzerland, Australia, China and Korea. The constant support from the government drives the growth of the non-animal testing market.

The global non-animal alternatives testing market size is expected to grow from $1.63 billion in 2021 to $1.78 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.08%. The growth in the non-animal alternatives testing market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The non-animal alternatives testing market is expected to reach $2.59 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.83%.

Read More On The Global Non-Animal Alternatives Testing Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/non-animal-alternatives-testing-global-market-report

Major players covered in the global non-animal alternatives testing industry are MatTek Corporation, Cyprotex, Emulate Inc, BioIVT, Bio-Rad Laboratories, GE Healthcare, SGS SA, BioIVT, Abbott Laboratories and Gentronix Limited.

OOC (organs-on-chip) for testing is one of the major global non-animal alternatives testing market trends. Organs-on-a-chips are miniature tissues and organs grown in-vitro that enable the modeling of human physiology and disease. OOCs are now being explored worldwide as tools for developing disease models and accurately predicting drug efficacies and toxicities. The advantages of OOCs over cell culture, animal models, and human clinical trials have captured the attention of both the medical and pharmaceutical communities focusing on developing targeted therapies. For instance, in April 2020, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US, developed a new model for Organs-on-a-Chip to develop treatments for inflammatory diseases and afflictions. Organs-on-a-chip consists of millions of cells formed on a platform to replicate the functions of different organs and can be used as an instrument in analyzing and creating new treatments for complex diseases without the use of animals for testing.

North America was the largest region in the non-animal alternatives testing in 2021. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the non-animal alternatives testing market. The regions covered in the non-animal alternatives testing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

TBRC’s global non-animal alternatives testing market research report is segmented by technology into cell culture technology, high throughput technology, molecular imaging, omics technology, other technologies, by method into cellular assay, biochemical assay, in silico, ex-vivo, by end-user into pharmaceutical industry, cosmetics & household products, diagnostics, chemicals industry, food industry.

Non-Animal Alternatives Testing Global Market Report 2022 - By Technology (Cell Culture Technology, High Throughput Technology, Molecular Imaging, Omics Technology, Other Technologies), By Method (Cellular Assay, Biochemical Assay, In Silico, Ex-vivo), By End-User (Pharmaceutical Industry, Cosmetics & Household Products, Diagnostics, Chemicals Industry, Food Industry) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 – 2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a non-animal alternatives testing market overview, forecast non-animal alternatives testing market size and growth for the whole market, non-animal alternatives testing market segments, geographies, non-animal alternatives testing market trends, non-animal alternatives testing market drivers, non-animal alternatives testing market restraints, non-animal alternatives testing market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Non-Animal Alternatives Testing Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2819&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Analytical Standards Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Organic Standards, Inorganic Standards), By Technique (Chromatography, Spectroscopy, Titrimetry, Physical Property Testing), By Methodology (Bioanalytical Testing, Stability Testing, Raw material Testing, Dissolution Testing), By Application (Microbiology Testing, Physical Properties Testing, Toxicity Testing, Contamination Testing, QA/QC Testing, Proficiency Testing, Stability Testing), By End User (Food And Beverages Standards, Forensic Standards, Veterinary Drug Standards, Petrochemistry Standards, Environmental, Pharmaceutical And Life Science Standards), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/analytical-standards-global-market-report

Animal Testing And Non-Animal Alternative Testing Market - By End-Use (Pharmaceuticals, Academic Research, Medical Devices, Chemicals & Pesticides, Cosmetics), Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2035

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/animal-testing-and-non-animal-alternative-testing-market

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Antibacterial Testing, Antifungal Testing, Antiparasitic Testing), By Products (Manual Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Products, Automated Laboratory Instruments, Consumables), By Application (Diagnostics, Drug Discovery And Development, Epidemiology), By End User (Hospitals And Diagnostic Centers, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Research And Academic Institutes, Clinical Research Organizations (CROs)), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antimicrobial-susceptibility-testing-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/