Convenience For Advertisers Positively Impacts Digital Advertising Market Growth

Internet user base expansion along with self-service platforms is driving the global digital advertising market. Internet is extensively used for e-commerce, e-learning, social connectivity, media, communication, and file transfers. According to Internet World Stats, as of June 2020, the number of internet users in the world is 4.8 billion which accounts for more than 60% of the global population. In addition to this, the growing popularity of self-service advertising platforms is also being the main contributor to the digital advertising market. Self-service advertising platforms are providing advertisers more convenience in the placement of their advertisements. The ease of being able to set up and administer their campaigns without the inconvenience of dealing with human intermediaries draws advertisers’ attention towards digital marketing. Therefore, an increase in the internet user base along with self-service platforms is driving the digital advertising market.

Technological advancements such as AR (Augmented Reality) are a major trend gaining popularity in the global digital advertising market. These days, advertisers have adopted augmented reality in their advertising strategies to enhance the user experience. For instance, in 2021, Snapchat, a pioneer in AR ads, has launched a studio to assist clients in developing augmented reality advertising and experiences, as part of an effort to popularize the use of technology that can overlay computer-generated pictures over a person's perspective of the actual world. AR ads are more than informative as people will have the ability to interact with the content rather than just viewing it.

The global digital advertising market size is expected to grow from $178.60 billion in 2021 to $208.00 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5%. Growth in the digital advertising market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global digital advertising market share is expected to reach $354.90 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.3%.

Major players covered in the global digital advertising market are Google Ads, Facebook, Alibaba, Amazon, Baidu, Tencent, Microsoft, Verizon, Twitter and Sina.

North America was the largest region in the digital advertising market in 2021. Asia Pacific was the second largest region in digital advertising market. The regions covered in the digital advertising market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

TBRC’s global digital advertising market report is segmented by platform into mobile ad (in-app and mobile web), desktop ad, digital tv, others, by ad format into digital display ad (programmatic and non-programmatic transactions), internet paid search, social media, online video, others, by industrial vertical into media and entertainment, consumer goods & retail industry, banking, financial service & insurance, telecommunication it sector, travel industry, healthcare sector, manufacturing & supply chain, transportation and logistics, energy, power, and utilities, others.

Digital Advertising Global Market Report 2022 – By Platform (Mobile Ad (In-App And Mobile Web), Desktop Ad, Digital TV), By Ad Format (Digital Display Ad (Programmatic And Non-programmatic Transactions), Internet Paid Search, Social Media, Online Video), By Industrial Vertical (Media And Entertainment, Consumer Goods & Retail Industry, Banking, Financial Service & Insurance, Telecommunication IT Sector, Travel Industry, Healthcare Sector, Manufacturing & Supply Chain, Transportation And Logistics, Energy, Power, And Utilities) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022- 2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a digital advertising market overview, forecast digital advertising market size and growth for the whole market, digital advertising market segments, geographies, digital advertising market trends, digital advertising market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

