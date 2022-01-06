Global Management Consulting Services Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Management Consulting Services Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

According to ‘Management Consulting Services Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the management consulting services market is expected to grow from $891.88 billion in 2021 to $973.67 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The growth in the management consulting services market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The management consulting services market is expected to reach $1320.94 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.9%.

The management consulting (MCS) market consists of the sales of MCS and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide a range of services providing advice and assistance on organizational planning, financial budgeting, marketing strategies, human resource practices, administration policies and production and logistics scheduling. Such services include solutions for administrative management issues, strategic and organizational planning, business process improvement, human resource and personnel policies, developing marketing planning and strategy, productivity improvement, quality assurance and quality control. Management consulting providers undertake processes where human capital is the major input. They make available the knowledge and skills of their employees, often on an assignment basis, where an individual or team is responsible for the delivery of services to the client.

Global Management Consulting Services Market Trends

Artificial intelligence (AI) and automation are revolutionizing the way management consultants explore data. AI and automation help management consultants handle such processes as processing and analyzing of massive amounts of data more efficiently and faster than an average human. It can also provide accurate insights in the areas of businesses such as sales, operations, supply chain and more.

Global Management Consulting Services Market Segments

The global management consulting services market is segmented:

By Type: Operations Advisory, Financial Advisory, Technology Advisory, Strategy Advisory, Other Consulting Services, HR Advisory

By End Use Industry: IT Services, Manufacturing, Financial Services, Mining And Oil & Gas, Construction, Others

By Service Provider: Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprise

By Geography: The global management consulting services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe accounts for the largest share.

Management Consulting Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides management consulting services market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global management consulting services global market, management consulting services global market share, management consulting services global market segments and geographies, management consulting services market players, management consulting services market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The management consulting services market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Management Consulting Services Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Accenture, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Total SA, PwC, Ernst & Young, KPMG, Aon P.L.C, Aon Hewitt, McKinsey & Company and Boston Consulting Group Inc

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

