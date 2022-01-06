Geospatial Analytics Market Trends, Leading Players, Present Size And Consumption Figures With Forecast To 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Geospatial Analytics Market Size – USD 53.45 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.1%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global geospatial analytics market size is expected to reach USD 134.23 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some major factors driving market revenue growth of the market are rising use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in geospatial analytics systems, rapid urbanization, rising number of government projects, and advancements in 5G communication technology.

Some niche products and services believed to be revenue generators are also included in the report. Apart from this, a wide range of products from various segments and sub-segments expected to present greater opportunities in the Geospatial Analytics Market industry are discussed in the document. Development of new products and substitutes that will completely transform the market dynamics over the forecast period occupies a special section in the report.

To Know More About Geospatial Analytics Market Get Free Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/724

Rise in demand for geospatial analytics from the military sector in order to optimize placement of resources by using predictive analytics is another factor contributing to market revenue growth. Geospatial analytics is being widely used in urban planning and smart cities. In addition, geospatial data plays an important role in the development and deployment of 5G network infrastructure.

Key Highlights From the Report

In July 2020, ESRI added a new deployment option to ArcGIS Indoors and Space Planner and for ArcGIS Indoors Mobile in ArcGIS Pro, as part of June 2020 update.

North America accounted for largest revenue share contributor in 2020 and is expected to increase further during the forecast period. This can be attributed to presence of key players in the region. Availability of advanced systems and modernized research facilities in countries in the region is also driving market growth. Rise in demand for location-based services and real-time information is another factor driving market growth.

Browse complete Geospatial Analytics Market report description and visit our website @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/geospatial-analytics-market

Scope of the Report:

This study takes the closer look at different growth trends, futures prospects, Industrial revenue performance, market shares and regulations that will standardize the industry in near future; this would help business owners to strategically evaluate their micro-markets. Researchers behind the study have included some Key market players and assessed their industry shares, milestones achieved as well core competencies. Resource charts, tables and graphical images are included to make decisive statistics self-explanatory.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the gallium nitride market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Geospatial Analytics Market , competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Geospatial Analytics Market

Companies profiled in the Global Geospatial Analytics Market :

Parrot SA, AeroVironment, Inc., Mota Group, Inc., Skyrocket Toys LLC, Guangdong Cheerson Hobby Technology Co., Ltd, Hubsan Technology Company Ltd., Prox Dynamics, Microdrones, Aerix Drone, and Acumen Robot Intelligence (ARI), among others.

For More Details Get FREE Sample Pages of this Research Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/724

Key questions answered

Which is the largest sub-segment in each segment in the scope of the study?

What are the attractive segments and geographies to invest in?

What are the macroeconomic indicators impacting the country's dynamics?

Which are the major players present in each region and their key strategies?

What is the market value of the overall Geospatial Analytics Market and its segments?

What is the Geospatial Analytics Market value and volume at the regional and the country level?

What are the key segments and sub-segments in the Geospatial Analytics Market ?

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/724

Geospatial Analytics Market Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solutions

Services

Geospatial Analytics Market Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Geocoding and Reverse Geocoding

Data Integration and ETL

Reporting and Visualization

Thematic Mapping and Spatial Analysis

Others (DBMS and Data Storage Software)

Geospatial Analytics Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Surveying

Medicine and Public Safety

Disaster Risk Reduction and Management

Climate Change Adaptation

Others (Supply Chain Planning and Optimization, Sales and Marketing Optimization, Predictive Asset Management, and Inventory Management)

Major regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report studies the market in these regions on the basis of demand and trends, consumer behavior and preferences, government initiatives and regulatory framework, economic growth, technological developments, supply and demand, production and consumption patterns, import/export, and presence of key players in each region.

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes an introduction of the global Geospatial Analytics Market , along with a comprehensive market overview, market scope, product offerings, and an investigation of the market drivers, growth opportunities, risks, restraints, and other vital factors.

Chapter 2 offers an in-depth analysis of the key manufacturers engaged in this business vertical, along with their sales and revenue estimations.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the highly competitive terrain of the market, highlighting the key manufacturers and vendors.

In Chapter 4, our team has fragmented the market on the basis of regions, underscoring the sales, revenue, and market share of each region over the forecast timeline.

Chapters 5 and 6 have laid emphasis on the market segmentation based on product type and application

Explore more Emergen Research Reports @

Desktop 3D Printer@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/desktop-3d-printer-market

Internet of Things in Construction@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/internet-of-things-in-construction-market

Industrial Lubricants@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/industrial-lubricants-market

Plastic Waste Management@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/plastic-waste-management-market

Smart Lighting@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-lighting-market

Please connect with us to know more about the report or for requesting the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your requirements.