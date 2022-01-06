Global Instant Tea Premix Consumption Market to Generate $2.1 Billion by 2027: Allied Market Research

Instant Tea Premix Consumption Market

Increase in number of obese & overweight individual, health benefits associated with tea, expansion of retail market, companies emphasizing on calorie reduction

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global instant tea premix consumption market generated $1.4 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $2.1 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Roshan Deshmukh, a Research Manager-Research, Food & Beverages at Allied Market Research, stated, “The Instant Tea Premix Consumption market is expected to witness significant growth due to increase in number of obese & overweight individuals, Health benefits associated with instant tea, and expanding retail market. Moreover, introduction of new flavors is anticipated to boost the overall revenue of the industry.”

COVID-19 scenario:

• The outbreak of the pandemic led to decrease in demand for ready-mixed drinks across the world, as most of the organizations happened to embrace the trend of work-from-home in order to maintain the mandatory social distancing norms.

• Also, the disruptions in the supply chain led to an overall slanted production level.

• Nevertheless, as the lockdown has slackened off in most of the countries, the market is expected to recuperate soon.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global instant tea premix consumption market based on product type, form, distribution channel, and region.

Based on form, the powder segment held the highest market share in 2019, accounting for more than three-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the paste segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2027.

Based on product type, the cardamom tea premix segment held the highest market share in 2019, accounting for more than one-fifth of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the lemon grass tea premix segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2027.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2019, contributing to around two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2027. However, Asia-Pacific region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global instant tea premix consumption market analyzed in the research include The Republic of Tea Inc., Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd., The Coca-Cola Company, Monster Beverage Company, Ito En Ltd., Dunkin Brands Group Inc., Starbucks Corp., PepsiCo Inc., Keurig Green Mountain Inc., and Ajinomoto General Foods Inc.

