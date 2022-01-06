Global Natural Gas Distribution Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Natural Gas Distribution Global Market Report 2022

According to ‘Natural Gas Distribution Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the natural gas distribution market size is expected to grow from $818.70 billion in 2021 to $905.45 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The growth in the natural gas distribution market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The natural gas distribution market is expected to reach $1,320.13 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.9%.

The natural gas distribution market consists of sales of natural gas by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate gas distribution systems (e.g., mains, meters) including gas marketers that buy gas from the well and sell it to a distribution system, gas brokers or agents that arrange the sale of gas over gas distribution systems operated by others and establishments that transmit and distribute gas to final consumers. The natural gas distribution is segmented into industrial and commercial natural gas distribution and household natural gas distribution.

Global Natural Gas Distribution Market Trends

Companies in the natural gas distribution industry are investing in robotic wireless in-pipe leak detection systems for faster repair of leakages. Traditional detection systems are often slow. The new robotic technology can detect leaks at a faster pace and with high accuracy. The robotic devices uses laser beams to detect potential leak points by analyzing the gas concentration in close proximity. This technology provides reliable results and reduced amount of data to be processed in detection to plug gas leakage.

Global Natural Gas Distribution Market Segments

The global natural gas distribution market is segmented:

By Type: Industrial And Commercial Natural Gas Distribution, Household Natural Gas Distribution

By Type of Operator: Public Operator, Private Operator

By Geography: The global natural gas market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Eastern Europe accounts for the largest share.

Natural Gas Distribution Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides natural gas distribution market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global natural gas distribution market, natural gas distribution market share, segments and geographies, market players, leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Natural Gas Distribution Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Uniper, Centrica plc, Eni S.p.A., E.ON SE, Chubu Electric Power, Engie, Tokyo Gas, Polish Oil and Gas Co (PGNiG) SA, OSAKA GAS CO, and National Grid Plc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

