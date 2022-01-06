The Camping And Caravanning Market Is Driven By The Millennial Population Being Interested In Adventurous Activities

Camping And Caravanning Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 – 2026

The Business Research Company’s Camping And Caravanning Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 - 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last few days of our annual market report sale! Buy now.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

The Millennial population is driving the camping and caravanning market. Millennials, known as Generation Y, are young adults born between 1980 and 2004. According to the World Youth Student and Educational Travel Convention report, in 2020, millennials took 320 million international trips. Camping and caravanning market analysis shows that millennials are predicted to outnumber baby boomers by almost 22 million by 2030. A large proportion of this population are showing interest in camping, adventure activities and nature exploration. According to Outdoorsy, an RV rental platform, first-time renters made up 90 percent of its bookings in 2020, while millennial RV bookings increased by 70 percent compared to 2019. This camping and caravanning market trend is expected to continue in the forecast period, driving the camping and caravanning market.

North America was the largest region in the camping and caravanning market in 2021. Western Europe was the second largest region in the market. The regions covered in the camping market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Read More On The Global Camping And Caravanning Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/camping-and-caravanning-global-market-report

The global camping and caravanning market size is expected to grow from $62.00 billion in 2021 to $68.93 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. The growth in the camping and caravanning market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The camping and caravanning market share is expected to reach $100.51 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.9%.

Major players covered in the global camping and caravanning industry are Equity Lifestyle Properties, PARKDEAN RESORTS TOPCO LIMITED, Jellystone Park, Discovery Parks Holdings Pty Limited and Country Club.

TBRC’s global camping and caravanning market report is segmented by type into RV (recreational vehicle) parks and campgrounds, recreational and vacation camps.

Camping And Caravanning Global Market Report 2022 - By Type (RV (Recreational Vehicle) Parks And Campgrounds, Recreational And Vacation Camps)- Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 – 2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a camping and caravanning global market overview, forecast camping and caravanning global market size and growth for the whole market, camping and caravanning global market segments, geographies, camping and caravanning global market trends, camping and caravanning global market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Camping And Caravanning Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/camping-and-caravanning-global-market-report

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Travel Trailer And Camper Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Travel Trailer, Camper), By Application (On Road, Off Road), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/travel-trailer-and-camper-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Non-Residential Accommodation Services Global Market Report 2022 - By Type (Hotel And Other Travel Accommodation, Camping And Caravanning, Students And Workers Non-residential Accommodation), By Price Point (Economy, Mid-Range, Luxury), By Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor), By Mode of Booking (Online Bookings, Direct Bookings, Others) - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 – 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/non-residential-accommodation-services-global-market-report

Amusement Parks And Arcades Market - By Type (Theme Parks, Water Parks, Amusement arcades), By Revenue Source (Tickets, Food & Beverages, Hotels & Resorts, Merchandise And Others) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/amusement-parks-and-arcades-market

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/