Industrial Hand Protection Gloves Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2022 – 2028

global industrial hand protection gloves market is estimated to be valued at US$ 11,485.1 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.20% over the forecast period (2021-2028).

Industrial gloves are a type of protective glove that shields the skin from heat, hazardous environments, and sharp metals. These gloves are intended to provide comfort to the wearer while not interfering with the wearer's competence or efficiency. Mechanical gloves, also known as metal mesh gloves or aramid knitted gloves, are used to protect hands from cuts and scratches caused by accidents. Latex gloves have the most flexibility and resilience, as well as the best fit. Chemical resistant gloves are typically made of rubber, nitrile, neoprene, polyvinyl alcohol, or vinyl, among other materials.

Major Key players in this Market:

· Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

· Uvex Group

· 3M Company

· COFRA Srl

· Hartalega Holdings Berhad

· MCR Safety

· Top Glove Corporation Berhad

· Midas Safety Inc.

· Protective Industrial Products Inc.

· Ansell Limited

· Kimberly Clark Corporation

· Honeywell

· Alpha Pro Tech Limited.

Drivers & Trends

The healthcare sector is rapidly expanding in emerging economies such as India and China, driving up demand for protective gloves. According to Coherent Market Insights, the healthcare market in BRIC countries is expected to reach US$ 850 billion during the forecast period, growing at a CAGR of 9.1 percent. In contrast, the healthcare sector in other emerging regions such as Latin America, the Middle East and South Africa, Southeast Asia, and Turkey is expected to reach US$ 1.3 trillion over the forecast period, at a CAGR of 6.8 percent. As a result, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the global industrial protection gloves market over the forecast period.

Industrial Hand Protection Gloves Market Segmented into:

By Type:

· Disposable Gloves

· Chemical Gloves

· Mechanical Gloves

· Leather Work Gloves

· Others (Welder gloves, Sleeves, forearm cuffs)

By Material:

· Natural Rubber Gloves/Latex

· Nitrile Gloves

· Vinyl Gloves

· Others (Neoprene, Polyethylene, Polyvinyl Alcohol, Polyvinyl Chloride)

By End-use Industry:

· Healthcare

· Industrial Safety & Chemical

· Construction

· Automotive

· Others (Food Processing & Service, Manufacturing, Electronics and Agriculture)

Regional Classification

The Industrial Hand Protection Gloves market report sheds light on the analysis as well as market forecast on the regional and also the global level. Delving deep into the report, it also covers the various growth opportunities and recent trends across five regions, including the Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). An in-depth study has been carried out covering every region with regard to the prevalent trends, outlook, and different opportunities that are likely to impact the market positively in the long run. The report also offers the most up to date information related to the technological developments and growth prospects based on the regional landscape.

