City to ensure adequate supply of goods, steady prices during Tết

VIETNAM, January 6 -

People buying Tết goods at Emart supermarket in HCM City's Gò Vấp District. — Photo nld.com.vn

HCM CITY — HCM City is working with producers and distributors of consumer goods to ensure there is adequate supply at steady prices during Tết (Lunar New Year) in early February.

Businesses have earmarked nearly VNĐ20 trillion (US$872.7 million) to stock goods, according to the city Department of Industry and Trade.

Of this, rice, sugar, cooking oil, cattle meat, poultry, poultry eggs, vegetables, fruits, and processed foods account for VNĐ7.22 trillion.

Thanks to this, prices would be steady for a month before and after Tết on February 1.

Supermarket chains, retailers and convenience stores have two or three times their normal inventories of essential goods.

Eighty businesses taking part in the city’s price stabilisation programme have undertaken to keep prices steady for two months.

There will also be flash sales of essential goods such as pork, poultry and eggs a few days before the New Year.

Large retailers such as Saigon Co.op, SATRA, AEON - Citimart, and Big C plan to offer promotions with discounts of 5-49 per cent on thousands of items consumed during the holiday season.

Wholesale markets Bình Điền, Hóc Môn and Thủ Đức and almost all traditional markets have reopened after being forced to close during COVID.

Chairwoman of the city Food and Foodstuff Association, Lý Kim Chi, said there would be no shortage of goods, including of speciality goods from various provinces and cities, during Tết.

Deputy general director of Vissan Company, Phạm Văn Dũng, said 2,800 tonnes of fresh foods, up 4 per cent from last year, and 4,200 tonnes of processed foods, up 6 per cent, are in stock, enough to supply not just the city but the entire country during Tết. — VNS