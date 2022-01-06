Smart Learning Market | Rising Investments from Numerous Investor Firms to Add Value to Growth Trajectory

The COVID-19 outbreak has increased the demand for smart learning on a massive scale.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing demand for strengthening the e-learning mechanisms due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will present an array of opportunities for the smart learning market during the forecast period of 2020-2030. The increasing demand for these mechanisms will serve as growth boosters for the smart learning market.

The shift of many educational institutes from traditional blackboard learning to smart learning approaches will present an array of opportunities for the growth of the smart learning market. Smart learning enables the use of the latest technologies and helps the learners grasp the concept of any topic through a blend of auditory and visual presentations. Thus, the benefits associated with smart learning mechanisms will have a profound impact on the growth of the global market.

The COVID-19 outbreak has increased the demand for smart learning on a massive scale. The lockdown restrictions announced to control the spread of the novel coronavirus infection led to the shutting down of educational institutes. Due to the shutdown, the trend of physical learning contracted and eventually, e-learning gathered considerable momentum. Many schools and colleges adopted these mechanisms. The demands for these modules increased extensively and are anticipated to grow substantially in future. Thus, these aspects will mold the growth of the smart learning market.

TMR Research has conducted an extensive analysis on various growth aspects associated with the smart learning market. The disruptions, opportunities, drivers, and challenges are included in the report to enable the stakeholders understand the current scenario of the smart learning market. The smart learning market has undergone massive changes since the pandemic hit across the globe. The changes and the technological advancements have been included in the report too.

Smart Learning Market: Competitive Insights

The smart learning market is highly competitive. The players develop various strategies for increasing their consumer base. Organic and inorganic strategies are used for attracting consumers. Special discounts and flexibility in subscriptions are also an important aspect that has a profound impact on the growth of the smart learning market.

Research and development activities form the core of the smart learning market. The players invest in these activities for upgrading or adding new features to the smart learning platforms. These factors eventually help in boosting the growth prospects of the smart learning market.

The players indulge in mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and partnerships. These activities help the players strengthen their positions and ultimately contributes to the growth of the smart learning market.

Some key players in the smart learning market are

Blackboard

Cornerstone OnDemand

McGraw Hill, Cross Knowledge

Echo360

Paradios Solutions

Microsoft

Knowledge Anywhere

Smart Learning Market: Key Trends

Growing Funding Initiatives by Government Bodies of Numerous Countries to Bring Substantial Growth

A rise in the funding initiatives by the government bodies of numerous countries in the e-learning sector will have a profound impact on the growth trajectory of the smart learning market. The online learning sector is being adopted in government-aided initiatives and education policies. Therefore, these aspects will have a positive impact on the growth of the smart learning market.

Many startups are raising investments from various firms and investors for upgrading their services. Vedantu, an online learning platform in India recently raised US$ 100 Mn to become the latest Indian startup to reach the unicorn status. These factors will help in increasing the growth rate of the smart learning market.

Smart Learning Market: Regional Dimensions

The Asia Pacific region is expected to emerge as the largest regional contributor for the smart learning market. The expanding awareness about e-learning and the growing need for working professionals to upgrade their skills will have a massive influence on the growth of the smart learning market in the Asia Pacific.

