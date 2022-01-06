Readymade garments market is projected to reach $1,268.3 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2027

Readymade Garments Market

Growing Popularity of Casual Wear to Bolster the Growth of the Readymade Garments Industry

POTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATE, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Readymade Garment Market by Product Type, Application, Fabric Type, Age Group, Sales Channel, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027," The global readymade garments market size was valued at $983.7 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $1,268.3 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2027. The outer clothing segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2019, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. China and the U.S. were the prominent countries in the readymade garments market in 2019.

Readymade Garments Market by Product Type (Inner Clothing andOuter Clothing), Application (Formal Wear, Sports Wear, Causal Wear Safety Apparel, and Others), Fabric Type (Knit, Woven,and Nonwoven), Age Group (Old Adults, Adults, Kids,and Toddler), and Sales Channel (Supermarket &Hypermarket, Independent Retail Stores, Specialty Stores, E-commerce,and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027

The key players profiled in the report include :-

BENETTON GROUP SRL

HANESBRANDS INC.

H&M HENNES & MAURITZ AB

LOUIS VUITTON (LVMH)

NIKE, INC.

PVH CORPORATION

THE GAP, INC.

UNDER ARMOUR, INC.

V. F. CORPORATION

ZARA

Key Findings of the Study:

Outer clothing segment in the readymade garments market is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 8.8% in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

By application, the formal segment is expected to dominate the market in 2027.

Woven segment occupied the largest share in 2019, and is expected to grow at the significant CAGR during the forecast period.

China is the largest country in terms of demand and production of readymade garments in the readymade garments market.

E-commerce is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate, registering a notable CAGR from 2021 to 2027, in value terms.

By product type, the outer clothing segment was the highest contributor to the market, in 2019, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. However, the inner clothing segment is expected to witness higher growth rate during the forecast.

Depending on readymade garments market forecast by application, the formal wear segment led the market in 2019, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. However, the others segment is expected to witness higher growth rate during the forecast.

On the basis of readymade garments market analysis by fabric type, the woven segment exhibited the highest growth in 2019, and is estimated to register a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. However, the non-woven segment is expected to witness a high growth rate of 8.6% during the forecast period.

As per the age group, the adult segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2019, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. However, the kids segment is expected to witness a high growth rate of 9.4% during the forecast period.

According to sales channel, the supermarket/hypermarket segment dominated the market in 2019, and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. However, the e-commerce segment is expected to witness higher growth rate during the forecast.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the market in 2019, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. LAMEA region is expected to witness high growth rate during the forecast period.

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Readymade Garments Market

– Changing market dynamics of the Readymade Garments Market Industry.

– In-depth segmentation of Readymade Garments Market by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competitive landscape of Readymade Garments Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings.

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

