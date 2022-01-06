Royalton Barracks/ Fugitive From Justice/ DUI-D/ Possession of a Controlled Substance

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B2000038

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Marcinkowski

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 1/4/22, 1942 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: West Brookfield Rd., Brookfield

VIOLATION: DUI-D, Fugitive from Justice, Possession of a Controlled Substance

ACCUSED: Tyler Taitague

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bethel, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 1/4/21 at approximately 1942 hours there was a report of a male passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle on West Brookfield Road in the Town of Brookfield. Upon further investigation, it was determined the operator, Tyler Taitague had a civilly suspended license, an extraditable warrant and was under the influence of intoxicants other than alcohol. During the search of Taitague’s person upon being arrested, small glassine bags with a powdery substance were found in his possession. Taitague was transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing. He was transported to Southern State Correctional Facility with a citation to appear in court on 1/5/22 at 1230 hours for the charge of Fugitive From Justice. Taitague was given an additional citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court for the charges of DUI-D and Possession of a controlled substance to appear on 03/09/2022 at 0800 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/5/22 1230 hours, 03/09/2022 0800 hours

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $10,000

MUG SHOT: Attached