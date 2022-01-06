Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein Market Top-Companies, Future-Growth, Regional Analysis, Business-Opportunities 2026

Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein Market

Hydrolyzed wheat protein refers to the amber-colored liquid derived from wheat germs. It is an oligosaccharide and an excellent source of non-animal protein.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein Market by Nature (Organic and Conventional), Type (Dry and Liquid), and Application (Cosmetics & Hair Care Products, Bakery and Confectionery, Animal Feed and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026″. The report has offered an all-inclusive analysis of the global Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein Market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, top investment pockets, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth.

Hydrolyzed wheat protein refers to the amber-colored liquid derived from wheat germs. It is an oligosaccharide and an excellent source of non-animal protein. The hydrolysis of wheat involves the extraction of wheat nutrients by an alkaline or enzymatic process.

Alarming increase in the prevalence rate of celiac disease is expected to drive the demand for hydrolyzed wheat flour in the baking industry. This is attributed to the fact that Furthermore, the use of hydrolyzed wheat protein in the cosmetic industry is fueling the market growth. With the rise in number of individuals involved in various chemical hair treatments such as hair coloring have led to damaged hair and baldness among both, men and women. Hydrolyzed wheat protein is used to treat damaged hair, as its properties enable adding volume and create a lustrous appearance. This has further boosted the demand for hydrolyzed wheat protein, thereby supplementing the market growth. However, the availability of substitutes such as hydrolyzed soy protein, which is a rich source of protein, hampers the growth of the market.

On the contrary, the salon services industry is experiencing a rapid boom coupled with rise in demand for natural hair care products are anticipated to offer remunerative opportunity for the manufacturers to expand their market base. This is attributed to the fact that hydrolyzed wheat protein is widely used in hair care products.

The global hydrolyzed wheat protein market is segmented into nature, type, application, and region. Depending on nature, the market is classified into organic and conventional. By type, it is categorized into dry and liquid. On the basis of application, it is segregated into cosmetics & hair care products, bakery & confectionery, animal feed, and others. Region wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the global hydrolyzed wheat protein market include Kerry Inc., Roquette Frères, Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., A. Costantino & C., Manildra Group USA, Archer Daniels Midland Company, The Scoular Company, Xi'an Sheerherb Biological Technology Co., Ltd., Organic Creations Inc., and The Herbarie at Stoney Hill Farm, Inc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging trends and dynamics in the hydrolyzed wheat protein market.

• In-depth analysis is done by constructing market estimations for the key market segments to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

• This study evaluates the competitive landscape and value chain to understand the competitive environment across the geographies.

• Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

• Comprehensive analysis of the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

