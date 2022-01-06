Upper Deck Releases First-Ever Officially Licensed Trading Cards for All Elite Wrestling

Upper Deck Logo AEW Logo FIRST-EVER ALL ELITE WRESTLING (AEW) TRADING CARD SET RELEASED

AEW Trading Cards Feature Autographs and Memorabilia from CM Punk, Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Sting, Dr. Britt Baker and more

Upper Deck and Jazwares are key pillars of AEW’s growing licensing and merchandising business. In addition to providing us another way to engage with our amazing fans.” — Mark Caplan, VP of Licensing at AEW

CARLSBAD, CA, US, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Upper Deck, the premier global sports and entertainment trading card, memorabilia, and collectibles company, announced the launch of its inaugural set of trading cards featuring top stars from All Elite Wrestling (AEW). The highly anticipated release is the latest addition to the company’s ever-growing portfolio and offers collectors never before seen autograph and memorabilia cards.

Upper Deck’s first AEW trading card set includes Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, TNT Champion Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), AEW World Champion Hangman Page, AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Brothers, Sting, Jon Moxley, Miro, Darby Allin, Nyla Rose, Tay Conti, Hikaru Shida, and many more cherished by wrestling fans around the world!

“The response to our exclusive AEW relationship was overwhelming, so we are excited to release our highly anticipated inaugural set,” said Upper Deck Sports Brand Manager, Paul Zickler. “We’re thrilled to put AEW’s renowned talent in the spotlight like never before.”

Rare and iconic cards can be found within the product, including shadowbox cards of top wrestlers and tag teams in Wednesday In Action, rare autographs in The Dotted Line, memorable moments from the legendary career of Cody Rhodes in Rhodes to Success, and many more.

Additionally, Upper Deck has teamed up with Jazwares, the exclusive licensor for AEW figurines, to create an exclusive 100-card Yellow base set. Collectors can find exclusive 3-card packs in select Jazwares figurines starting with Unmatched Series 3 releasing in early 2022. A second wave is expected to hit store shelves Spring 2022 with Unrivaled Series 9.

“This partnership allows us to bring another dimension to the AEW collector experience with this exclusive parallel set from Upper Deck, a long-time, trusted industry leader,” said Gregory Mitchell, Vice President of Brand at Jazwares. “The AEW fan base is extraordinarily passionate, and the collaboration between the action figures and trading cards will be truly meaningful!”

“Upper Deck and Jazwares are key pillars of AEW’s growing licensing and merchandising business,” said Mark Caplan, VP of Licensing at AEW. “In addition to providing us another way to engage with our amazing fans, the product innovation and execution is bringing our retail partners a unique point of difference for their consumers.”

Upper Deck AEW trading card sets are now available at hobby shops nationwide and through Upper Deck Authorized Internet Retailers (AIRS). The inaugural set will also be available at a later date through Upper Deck e-Pack®, an online platform that allows collectors to buy, open, collect and trade digital and physical cards with fans around the world. Fans can visit www.UpperDeckEpack.com to sign up for new product announcements, including AEW trading card releases.

About Upper Deck

The Upper Deck Company, headquartered in Carlsbad, Calif., is a worldwide sports and entertainment company built on the pillars of quality craftsmanship, authenticity, and innovation with a dedication to creating products that turn memorable moments into collectibles. Upper Deck is home to the world’s greatest athletes, including Michael Jordan, Wayne Gretzky, Tiger Woods, Connor McDavid, LeBron James, Patrick Roy, and Ben Simmons.

Find more information at www.upperdeck.com, www.UpperDeckBlog.com or follow us on Facebook (UDAuthenticated), Instagram (UpperDeckSports), Twitter (@UpperDeckSports), and YouTube (UDvids).

About AEW

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan, AEW is a new professional wrestling league headlined by Kenny Omega, Dr. Britt Baker, CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho, Cody & Brandi Rhodes, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), Hangman Page, Adam Cole, Sting, Jon Moxley, Miro, Lucha Bros., PAC, MJF, Darby Allin, Nyla Rose, Red Velvet, Ruby Soho, Hikaru Shida, Jade Cargill, Thunder Rosa, Malakai Black, Andrade El Idolo, Christian Cage, Jungle Boy, Sammy Guevara, Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page, Orange Cassidy, Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs, Lance Archer, and many more. For the first time in many years, AEW is offering an alternative to mainstream wrestling, with a roster of world-class talent that is injecting new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry.

“AEW: Dynamite” airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TBS and attracts the youngest wrestling audience on television. The new fight-forward show “AEW: Rampage” airs every Friday from 10-11 p.m. ET on TNT. AEW’s multi-platform content also includes “AEW Dark” and “AEW Dark: Elevation,” two weekly professional wrestling YouTube series, “Being the Elite,” a weekly behind-the-scenes YouTube series, and “AEW Unrestricted,” a weekly podcast series. For more info, check out Twitter.com/AEW; Instagram.com/AllEliteWrestling; YouTube.com/AEW; Facebook.com/AllEliteWrestling.

AEW TRADING CARDS NOW AVAILABLE