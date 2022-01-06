Mytheria Launch 3000 Pandora Packages on Binance’s NFT Marketplace in an Initial Game Offering (IGO) on Jan 6

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The trading card game Mytheria is inspired by the concept of interfering with the myths of varied nations where mighty Gods fight epic battles. Mytheria on the NFT platform has been brought with the idea of bringing a fun element to the process of playing physical trading card games in the digital marketplace. All credits to blockchain technology, Mytheria offers players the scope of owning their cards, trading, and even placing them on auction.



Future Mytheria is all about making new changes that speak of creativity. Mytheria is where the player community decides about the Gods and the artwork pieces in the game. At the same time, there is the creator community earning real value through this procedure. So, it can be rightly said that Mytheria is a game by the communities and for communities.

Mytheria will launch 3000 Pandora packages on the Binance NFT Marketplace in an IGO (Initial Game Offering) on Jan 6. IGOs or Initial Game Offerings are NFT collections from top-tier gaming assignments exclusively available on the Binance NFT marketplace. Mytheria will launch these collections or Pandora Packages conducted over multiple rounds.

As for the collections, they can be launched either through auction, mystery boxes, or fixed price. IGOs are conducted over multiple rounds, and they offer a varied number of assets in each of the rounds with a perfectly tiered price structure. These are specifically meant for gaming with all drop content consisting of in-game assets like early-access items, weapons, and passes along with exclusive Binance skins and cosmetics.

Same as the other premium collections, IGOs come with dedicated landing pages to research each game and drop thoroughly. Perhaps, the users can even access different pages in the same way as the other drops on the Binance NFT marketplace. The 3000 Pandora packages launched by Mytheria in an IGO on Jan 6 consists of 50 Diamond packages and 2950 Gold packages.

Pandora packages generally include a couple of items. These main chests, either Gold or Diamond, contain cards, and then there are lucky bonus chests. These chests come with NFTs users can use in Mytheria and even trade with another. The Diamond Pandora package comes with one Diamond chest and one unique Bonus chest. The Diamond chest further contains 5 God/Spell/Mortal cards with 100% Legendary God and even above and have higher chances of getting rare products than gold chests. The exclusive bonus chest contains a random Limited Zodiac card.

The Gold Pandora package comes with 10 Gold chests and one standard bonus chest. The Gold chest comes with 5 Mortal/Spell/God cards and 100% rare God/Spell/Mortal and even above 100% one epic God/Spell/Mortal and above. The Standard Bonus chest 1.69% comes with a random Limited Immortal Zodiac Card, and 98.31% comes with Mysterious Pet Voucher for exchanging for the Mytheria pet later.

Gold and Diamond chests can easily be opened in the future Unpackaging Event on the Mytheria site. All these packages are of top-notch quality and users can buy them only during the IGO events at the best prices. Moreover, they can get unique benefits. So, the interested players need to stay tuned for this!

