Sports Protective Equipment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% to attain a market size of $10,171 Mn by 2026

Sports Protective Equipment Market is expected to remain the top-selling products in the global market during 2019-2026

POTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATE, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports Protective Equipment Market Outlook - 2026

A new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Sports Protective Equipment Market by Product Type, Area of Protection, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts, 2018–2026," projects that the global sports protective equipment market was valued at $7,518 million in 2018 and estimated to reach $10,171 million by 2026. Sports protective equipment market trends are expected to be progressive over the next few years. LAMEA is expected to witness the highest growth rate, owing to the increase in popularity of sports such as baseball and basketball in Brazil.

Sports Protective Equipment Market by Product Type (Helmets & Other Headgear, Pads, Guards, Chest Protectors & Gloves, Protective Eyewear, and Face Protection & Mouth Guards), Area of Protection (Head & Face, Trunk & Thorax, Upper Extremity, and Lower Extremity), and Distribution Channel (Specialty Retail Stores, Multi-Retail Stores, and Online & Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts, 2019–2026

"Upper and lower extremity sports gear emerges to be a lucrative business segment, globally, due to increase in demand for knee braces and elbow braces. Helmets & other headgears show impressive penetration in Europe on account of cycling trends"

Request For Sample :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1772

Growth and opportunities of Sports Protective Equipment Market :-

Rise in participation in sports activities, growth in consumer spending on sports gear, increase in health consciousness among consumers, prominence of national & international sports events foster the growth of sports protective equipment industry. However, availability of cheap and counterfeit products restrains the market growth. Increase in penetration of online retail is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for growth.

Regional Outlook of Sports Protective Equipment Market :-

North America accounted for over 35% of the sports protective equipment market share, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Sports protective equipment market analysis has been provided for all the four regions covered in the report. Countries analyzed under the North American geographical segment are the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Under Europe, market size and forecast are provided for UK, Germany, France Italy, and rest of Europe.

Prevalence of sports culture and high per capita income has led to higher adoption of sports protective equipment in North America and Western Europe. Countries covered in Asia-Pacific include Japan, China, Australia, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Japan, China, and Australia are the leading markets for sports protective equipment in the region. LAMEA includes Brazil, Middle-East, and rest of LAMEA.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Sports Protective Equipment Market :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1772?reqfor=covid



Key Findings of the Sports Protective Equipment Market:

North America generated the highest revenue in 2018.

LAMEA is anticipated to witness the highest growth from 2019 to 2026.

Product segment comprising Pads, guards, chest protectors, & gloves is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the analysis period.

Specialty retail stores generated over 50% of the overall market sales in 2018.

In terms of market by area of protection, head & face protective equipment is projected be the leading segment over the forecast period.

Leading players profiled in the report :-

Adidas AG (Adidas)

Amer Sports Corporation

ASICS Corporation

BRG Sports

Nike, Inc. (Nilke)

PUMA SE

Under Armour, Inc.

United Sports Brands

Vista Outdoor Operations LLC.

XENITH

Buy This Full Report Now :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/4dc9dbbcbc1890379e20451d46a64e47

LIST OF TABLES

TABLE 01. SPORTS PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE, 2018–2026 ($MILLION)

TABLE 02. HELMETS & OTHER HEADGEAR IN SPORTS PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY REGION, 2018–2026 ($MILLION)

TABLE 03. PROTECTIVE EYEWEAR IN SPORTS PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY REGION, 2018–2026 ($MILLION)

TABLE 04. FACE PROTECTION & MOUTH GUARDS IN SPORTS PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY REGION, 2018–2026 ($MILLION)

TABLE 05. PADS, GUARDS, CHEST PROTECTORS & GLOVES IN SPORTS PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY REGION, 2018–2026 ($MILLION)

TABLE 06. SPORTS PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY AREA OF PROTECTION, 2018–2026 ($MILLION)

TABLE 07. HEAD & FACE PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT IN SPORTS PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY REGION, 2018–2026 ($MILLION)

TABLE 08. TRUNK & THORAX PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT IN SPORTS PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY REGION, 2018–2026 ($MILLION)

TABLE 09. UPPER EXTREMITY PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT IN SPORTS PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY REGION, 2018–2026 ($MILLION)

TABLE 10. LOWER EXTREMITY PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT IN SPORTS PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY REGION, 2018–2026 ($MILLION)

Similar Report :-

Golf Club Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/golf-club-market-A14401

Golf Footwear Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/golf-footwear-market-A14601