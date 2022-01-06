Gluten-Free Pasta Market To See Record Break Revenue $1,289.2 Million By 2025

Gluten-Free Pasta Industry

Increase in number of patients suffering from celiac disease in North America, rise in rate of pasta consumption, and surge in demand for free-from products

Gluten-Free Pasta Market by Product Type (Brown Rice Pasta, Quinoa Pasta, Chickpea Pasta, and Multigrain Pasta) and Distribution Channel (Retail Shops, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, and E-commerce): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025." The report offers an in-depth analysis of drivers & opportunities, market size & estimation, segmentation, evolving market dynamics, top investment pockets, and technology trends that win out the industry. As per the report, the global gluten-free pasta market was estimated at $909.8 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1.28 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2018 to 2025.

Rise in number of celiac disease patients in North America, surge in rate of pasta consumption, rise in demand for free-from products, and increase in number of health-conscious as well as beauty conscious consumers have fueled the growth in the global gluten-free pasta market. On the other hand, high price of gluten-free products and unappealing taste as well as texture of the same have hampered the growth to some extent. However, private labelling of gluten-free products, lower pricing, and introduction of new trends in Asia-Pacific market have created multiple opportunities in the segment.

By product type, the brown-rice pasta segment accounted for nearly one-third of the total market and is expected to be dominant during the forecast period. This product is one of the most popular gluten-free food products among consumers providing various types of health benefits which, in turn, has led to an increase in demand from consumers suffering from celiac diseases as well as people adopting healthy lifestyle. On the other hand, the chickpea pasta segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.2% throughout the study period. The fact that chickpea contains 13 grams of protein and 7 grams of fiber in each two-ounce servings has appeased the demand of health-conscious consumers, which has driven the growth.

Based on region, Europe held nearly half of the total market share and is anticipated to dominate during the forecast period, 2018–2025. Increase in the number of celiac diseases in the region has spurred the growth. Simultaneously, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.3% throughout the period. Growing pursuit for food products that requires minimal time to cook has driven the growth.

Key market players

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Quinoa Corporation, H.J. Heinz Company L.P., RPs Pasta Company, Bionaturae LLC, Doves Farm Foods Ltd, Barilla G.E R. F. LLI S.P.A., AMI Operating Inc., DR. SCHR AG/SPA, Jovial Foods Inc., and Pastificio Lucio Garofalo S.p.A. They have adopted several top-end strategies including new product expansion, agreements, mergers & acquisitions, geographical expansion, and collaborations to heighten their market presence and gain a strong hold in the market.

