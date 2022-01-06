Vessel Monitoring System Market Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities With Key Players Analysis 2030

Vessel monitoring system market report presents to End User, Vessel Type, System and Region, the latest report by Allied Market Research.

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vessel Monitoring System Market Outlook – 2030

Vessel monitoring system is a system that is used in commercial vessel to allow environmental and regulatory organization to monitor the activity of these ships. The ship monitoring system is equipped with various technologies such as GPS antennas and receivers, computers and transmitters. These components not only help ship operators navigate the ocean or water bodies, but also allow regulatory agencies or border security agencies to monitor movement and traffic within the territory. In addition, the integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in advanced ship monitoring system software is increasing to provide better insights for research and development purposes. Moreover, the ship monitoring system software is not limited to maritime ship applications it can be integrated with any ground or airborne machine, vehicle or drone. Further, vessel monitoring system software permits the governing body to recognize any vessel and illegal fishing activities in restricted territory or during restricted time and further it assists to spot and track non-permitted or unidentified vessel operating or breaching the national borders. With constant modernization in technology, the vessel monitoring system software is now combined with technologies like surface temperature monitor, traffic and collision management, satellite communication, and real time weather forecast.

The key players analyzed in the report include Applied Satellite Technology Ltd, Beijing Highlander Digital Technology Co., Ltd., BlueTraker, CLS Fisheries, ORBCOMM Inc, Orolia Maritime, Satlink S.L., ShipNet, SRT Marine Systems plc, and THINKmarine Co., Ltd.

COVID-19 Impact analysis

The lockdown imposition has resulted in lesser production of goods and commodities. The vessel monitoring market players also experienced a slowdown in the volumes attributing to the fact that the production units were operating with a limited workforce. Many industries have suffered economic hit due to lack of revenue. Attributing to the rise in the number of COVID-19 infected patients, various countries-imposed lockdown measures with an aim to contain the spread of the virus. In Europe, fisheries sector is severely hit owing to the lockdown. In many regions, the loss of demand and difficulties to reach the consumers have led to reduced demand and highly volatile prices. According to the European Market Observatory for Fisheries and Aquaculture, there are price declines in the Mediterranean fisheries of over 20%-70%. This has had a negative impact on the vessel monitoring system software market.

Top Impacting Factor

Growing concern about vessel security and safety, rising need for tracking due to unauthorized activities, and demand of automatic identification system (AIS) are driving the growth of the market.

Vessel tracking system is unable to transmit accurate data when sailing in polar waters, as the geographic coverage it provides is limited to 76° latitudes in both hemispheres is expected to hamper the growth of the market.

Rise in vessel traffic, high demand for long range tracking and identification and demand for safe navigation in international waters can be seen as an opportunity for the market investments.

The global vessel monitoring system market trends are as follows:

High Demand for Long Range Tracking and Identification

Long range tracking and identification (LRIT) is required to be installed in all passenger carriers, cargo carriers, high speed boats, and other vessels that weigh more than 3000 tons. It is expected that non-SOLAS countries will adopt ship tracking to improve the transparency of maritime operations and be able to actively participate in global maritime trade. The LRIT system transmits the vessel identity, location, time of the location to the port authorities on shore, thus the demand for long range tracking and identification can be seen as an opportunity for vessel monitoring system market.

Demand of Automatic Identification System (AIS)

The AIS system works at a very high frequency and shares various information with other ships and the coast, such as ship identity, ship type, speed, course, location, cargo, destination. AIS enhances safety & security of the vessel. The data derived from AIS is also utilized to assess efficiency, navigational feasibility, and for shipping applications. It will directly impact on the demand of vessel monitoring system market.

