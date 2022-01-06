Digital Twin Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 3,190.5 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 54.7%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for big data analytics

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global digital twin market size is expected to reach USD 106.26 Billion at a steady CAGR of 54.7% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady digital twin market revenue growth can be attributed to growing adoption of IoT in industries and increasing use of digital twin technology for monitoring, tracking, and controlling industrial systems. Digital twin technology provides real-time production and asset visibility to identify obstructions to streamline flow of operations and enhance product development.

Digital Twin Market Research Report published by Emergen Research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the digital twin industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the digital twin market along with crucial statistical data about the digital twin market. The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2028. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In December 2020, Akselos entered into an enterprise framework agreement for three years with Shell for the use of structural digital twin technology of Akselos. The agreement is intended to support worldwide teams of Shell with the design, process, and asset life extension throughout oil & gas portfolios.

Process digital twin delivers real-time insight into the collaboration of various units in an entire production facility. In a production process, individual operational units may produce too quickly, resulting in an excess of some individual parts and thereby leading to high cost of storage or other challenges associated with logistics. Process digital twin deploys Artificial Intelligence, mixed reality, and high-performance computing for the optimization of equipment, as well as the entire production process by facilitating in-process analysis of operational performance.

In the automotive sector, digital twin finds application in creating a connected vehicle’s virtual model by capturing the vehicle’s operational and behavioral data and aids in analyzing the complete performance of vehicle, along with connected capabilities. Also, digital twin in automotive helps in providing customized/personalized customer services.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, PTC Inc., Ansys Inc., General Electric Company, SAP SE, Siemens AG, Hexagon AB, and Aveva Group PLC.

Emergen Research has segmented the global digital twin market on the basis of type, technology, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Process Digital Twin

Product Digital Twin

System digital Twin

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Internet of Things

Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning

Blockchain

Big Data Analytics

Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, and Mixed Reality

5G

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Automotive

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Retail

Energy & Utilities

Telecommunication

Agriculture

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the digital twin market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the digital twin market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the digital twin market.

