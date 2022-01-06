Jill S. Best of Rise Up Happy and Healthy to be Featured on Close Up Radio

NAMPA, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Release the negative energy of the past that is affecting your future.

Jill S. Best is your love, life and energy well-being coach.

Jill is a Master Transformational Coach and Energy Balancing Practitioner. She is the founder of Rise Up Happy and Healthy, where she helps clients learn to navigate their life and relationships through their Birthrights.

“Identifying with whole and healthy birthrights helps us create the experiences in life we want to have,” says Jill. “My mission is to help heal the world through love and connection, one heart at a time, so all can rise up to a life that is more than…”

According to Jill, we all have intrinsic birthrights we identify with through which we filter our lives. When our birthrights are imbalanced or missing, we attract uncomfortable experiences into our life and we behave in ways we don’t understand or even want.

“All the events of our lives are run through a filter, creating our experience,” says Jill. “The frontal cortex of the brain doesn't come on until we're three years old, so anything we experience before is locked in our subconscious. When the frontal cortex comes onboard, all these experiences are unaccounted for, so from three to seven, we're going back and trying to make sense of it all. We assign meaning to them and that's how our identity begins to be developed.”

What if we could update our filters? What if we could remove the emotions from our experience but keep the wisdom? Through Jill’s transformational coaching and energy balancing, our birthrights can be re-evaluated, restored, reframed, and updated.

“When we isolate our heart, we end up repeating patterns,” explains Jill.” I don't know about you, but I don't like a seven year old telling me who I am. “With transformational coaching, I'm able to help my clients go back and see how they’ve filtered their meaning throughout their lives.” It’s being able to take something from our experiences and still move forward.”

Jill typically works with people who have suffered pain or loss in their lives, such as divorce or struggles in all types of relationships. Together, she and her clients discover their birthrights, and combine it with energy balancing to change their life going forward with a new way to relate to themselves and others.

“Birthright and energy balancing work so well together,” says Jill.

Jill has been exactly where her clients are. Today, she is creating and living a life she loves with relationships that are healthy and fulfilling. She wants the same for her clients.

“My life has transformed,” says Jill. “I have become and continue to become what I always knew I was meant to be.”

Close Up Radio will feature Jill Best an interview with Jim Masters on January 10th at 3pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.riseuphappyandhealthy.com