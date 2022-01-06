Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 19.22 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 14.3%, Market Trends –Increased defense budget

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market is projected to be worth USD 56.18 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market is observing high demand attributed to the rising deployment of unmanned aerial vehicles in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) in the military & defense sector. The number of war field casualties’ may be considerably reduced by deploying surveillance and reconnaissance robots to fetch the area layout and associated hostile elements.

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Research Report published by Emergen Research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market along with crucial statistical data about the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market. The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2027. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Key Highlights From The Report

In May 2020, Thales Group and Skyports entered into a partnership agreement to conduct a trial for urgent medical cargo delivery, comprising PPE and COVID-19 rapid test kits between remote and distant medical centers by drones (UAVs).

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are beneficial in the reduction of risk through value-adding activities, comprising reconnaissance and performing offensive strikes.

Beyond the visual line of sight, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are considered advantageous in the collection of a large amount of data in fewer deployments. Besides, deploying a UAV is cost-effective as compared to various traditional methods, including manned helicopters.

The unmanned aerial vehicle market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period. China, in terms of revenue, contributed to the largest military unmanned aerial vehicle market share attributed to increased investment in the military & defense sector. Also, the application of UAVs in the region has witnessed a surging demand for commercial goods delivery and law enforcement.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Elbit Systems, Aerovironment, Boeing, Thales Group, 3D Robotics, BAE Systems, Airbus, Northrop Grumann Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries, and Textron, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market on the basis of product type, wing type, operation mode, range, maximum takeoff weight (MTOW), system, application, end-user, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Small UAVs

Strategic & Tactical UAVs

Special Purpose UAVs

Wing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

Operation Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Remotely Piloted

Optionally Piloted

Fully Autonomous

Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Visual Line of Sight

Extended Visual Line of Sight

Beyond Line of Sight

Maximum Takeoff Weight (MTOW) Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

< 25 Kg

25 – 170 Kg

> 170 Kg

System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Platforms

Payloads

Data Links

Ground Control Stations

Launch & Recovery Systems

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR)

Combat Support

Search and Rescue

Transportation

Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD)

Surveying & Mapping

Firefighting

Traffic Management

Warehousing

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Military & Defense

Commercial

Government & Law Enforcement

Consumers

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market.

Radical Highlights of the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

