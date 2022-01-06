Crystal Jackson of Makini Counseling to be Featured on Close Up Radio

ALLEN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Close Up Radio today announced it will feature licensed professional counselor Crystal Jackson of Makini Counseling in a one-on-one interview with host Doug Llewelyn on January 10th at 1pm EST.

Makini is the Swahili word for awareness. Crystal says that is goal for her clients: to develop self-awareness.

“It takes vulnerability, a willingness to take a good, hard look at yourself, to make steps you otherwise would avoid,” says Crystal. “As long as they're willing to put in the work, I am willing to be there 100% of the way to reach their path to wellness. I'm passionate about them reaching their goals. My goal to help them get to where they desire to be.”

Crystal provides counseling to all age groups suffering from depression, anxiety, grief, anger management or psychosis, and empowers her clients to make life changes. Whether they are suffering from mental illness or are struggling through a life transition, Crystal helps her clients through their journey by providing insight to reach some level of normalcy.

“I have battled depression. I've battled anxiety and low self-esteem. I share my story and let them know that they can get through this,” says Crystal. “Living with a mental illness is overwhelming, and it can be debilitating for some. The best thing to do is to invest in yourself to have a good quality of life.”

Crystal’s philosophy is “Feel, then heal.” It is only through allowing yourself to fully experience an emotion that you can truly move through it in a positive, healthy manner.

“Everyone wants to get out of the mud, but no one wants to go through it,” says Crystal. “When people experience uneasiness, they do whatever they can to get out of that feeling, but there are other feelings it's okay to feel besides happiness. Sometimes actually sitting in that emotion and fully experiencing it helps you heal from it.”

As for the future, Crystal plans to expand Makini Counseling into a full-service wellness group with other clinicians like yoga and meditation therapists for a complete, holistic approach to mental health.

“When I have a client who comes in and they're at their lowest point, I watch them transform,” says Crystal. “I’m most proud when they don’t need me anymore.”

