Patient Registry Software Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales Revenue and Key Drivers Analysis Research Report by 2027

Growing demand for advanced & specialized care & application of EHRs in healthcare facilities are factors driving patient registry software market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global patient registry software market is forecast to reach a value of USD 2.96 Billion by 2027; according to a latest analysis by Emergen Research. The high projected value at the end of the seven-year forecast period can be attributed to the escalating demand for development and deployment of more specialized and advanced treatments and technologies in the global patient registry software market. Growth of the global patient registry software market is projected to further accelerate owing to increasing application of Electronic Health Records (EHRs) in the global healthcare sector.

Patient Registry Software Market Research Report published by Emergen Research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the patient registry software industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the patient registry software market along with crucial statistical data about the patient registry software market. The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2027. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Key Findings in the Report

The commercial database segment is expected to maintain its lead in terms of largest market share over the forecast period.

The disease registry segment is expected to also remain dominant in terms of revenue share in the patient registry software market.

Increasing government initiatives to introduce value-based care in healthcare facilities is supporting growth of the population health management segment.

The standalone segment is expected to account for significant revenue share going forward, as standalone patient registry software is a portable software that can work without operating systems being installed.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

IQVIA Holdings, Inc., ImageTrend, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Optum, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Syneos Health Inc., Premier, Inc., Phytel, Inc., Telligen, Inc., and Dacima Software Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global patient registry software market on the basis of delivery, database, registry type, function, software type, end-use, and region.

Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Database Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Public Database

Commercial Database

Registry Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Product Registries

Health Service Registries

Disease Registries

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Point-Of-Care

Patient Care Management

Population Health Management

Product Outcome Evaluation

Health Information Exchange

Research & Clinical Studies

Software Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Integrated

Standalone

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Government & Third-Party Administrators

Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals

Research Centers

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the patient registry software market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the patient registry software market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the patient registry software market.

Radical Highlights of the patient registry software Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the patient registry software market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the patient registry software market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

