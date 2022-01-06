Anionic Surfactants Market Is Expected To Collect USD 23.71 Billion By 2026

Reports And Data

Anionic Surfactants Market Size – USD 16.82 billion in 2018, Growth - CAGR of 4.3%.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Anionic Surfactants Market was valued at USD 16.82 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 23.71 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.3%. The study provides an overall insight into the factors responsible for the growth in the anionic surfactants market. Anionic surfactants market is expected to gain traction due to the heavy surge of demand driven by the parallel growth of end user industries like home care, building and construction, pharmaceuticals and many more. The personal care and home care industry in recent years has witnessed tremendous growth owing to the rising population, increasing per capita income of people and rising standard of living in the Asia-Pacific region.

The growth of anionic surfactants market is expected to be restrained due to environmental concerns rising all over the world. Governments have enforced strict emission and safety norms. Constant research and development activities are being funded the companies to continually overcome this challenge, to roll out innovations and products which help them capture the majority of the market. It is expected that bio-based anionic surfactants would diversify the application segments and help in growing the market further.

Key participants include:

AkzoNobel, BASF, DowDuPont, Evonik, Clariant, Schärer + Schläpfer AG, Goulston Technologies, Inc., Sino-Japan Chemical Co. Ltd, Bendale Chemicals, Stepan Company, Vance Group Ltd., Unitop Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., G International, Inc., Desmet Ballestra.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Anionic surfactants market is growing at a CAGR of 6% in Asia-Pacific followed by North America and Europe, with 4.5% and 4.2% CAGR, respectively.

Parallel growth in the construction and agriculture segment due to rising worldwide population and increasing demand is expected to grow the anionic surfactants market further.

Pharmaceutical segment is expected to grow due to rampant diseases and improving healthcare facilities across the globe.

Oil and Gas industry has extensive use of anionic surfactants and is also on the rise due to the constant increase in demand for non-renewable fuels. This would help anionic surfactant market expand further.

Deals Landscape

Mergers and Acquisitions are an integral part of the Anionic Surfactants industry. Along with the companies operating in the market, other key market players have also been entering the industry.

Expert Insights:

Reports and Data forecast promising developments for increased adoption of Anionic Surfactants technology. According to industrial experts, applications relating to the market product will usher in the market and will soon drive the industry. Moreover, new manufacturers are expected to enter the market, which is likely to provide platform-centric Anionic Surfactants solutions for production applications. New companies entering the industry would focus on innovating and delivering through advanced technologies, thereby reducing complexity and lowering the overall total cost of operation. Experts also believe that increase in the adoption of environment-friendly products in emerging nations would be a key development area for the industry.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the anionic surfactants market on the basis of product type, chemical composition, end use, application and region:

By Product Type (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons, 2016–2026)

Bio-based Surfactants

Synthetic Surfactants

By Application (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons, 2016–2026)

Wetting Agent

Pesticide or Herbicide Applications

Household Detergent

Others

By End Use (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons, 2016–2026)

Home Care

Personal Care

Oil & Gas

Construction

Textile manufacturing

Pharmaceutical

Agriculture

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Kilo Tons, 2016–2026)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization or any query about the report contents, please connect with us and our team will ensure the report is tailored to meet your requirements.

