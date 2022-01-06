Packaged Salad Market Emerging Trends and Will Generate New Growth Opportunities Status 2027

Packaged Salad Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consumption of packaged food products has now become a part of our daily life. Almost all the food items are available in packaging. The main purpose of packaging is to protect food from outside influences by acting as a barrier. Packaging also helps in maintaining the freshness and taste of the food products. Packaged food products are also known as ready-to-eat or convenience food. Salad, which is a dish made from mixing various fruits and vegetables, and is seasoned with oil, vinegar, and other dressing has a very high demand, due to nutritional benefits. The advent of salads as packaged salads have increased its demand to a great extent. Salad is something that is consumed almost daily, especially during summers. The huge demand for salads is because it is a natural source of fiber, has nutritional values of fresh fruits and vegetables, helps in maintaining weight, strengthens bones, improves muscle performance, protects the heart, and improves skin tone. All this, coupled with the busy lifestyle of people, has made it very convenient for the consumers to buy packaged salads, thereby increasing its demand in the global market.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected packaged food industries. Although in this lockdown situation, the demand for packaged food items with longer shelf lives has increased. But, the manufacturers are not able to meet the demand due to supply chain disruption. Lockdown in many countries has put a halt on manufacturing units and transactions of goods from one place to another. The trend is inclining and might completely shift towards D2C in the future.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

The drivers contributing to the growth of this market include changes in lifestyles, increase in urban population, busy lifestyles, and rise in disposable income. Other factors include convenience, less time consumption, longer shelf life, and assurance of food protection.

Many consumers, who still prefer conventional methods for preparing salads, restrain the growth of the global packaged salad market. A major challenge to the growth of the global packaged fruit salads is posed by several emerging local brands. Also, there is a risk of getting food contamination or reaction with the material it is packed within, due to which, the government has implemented strict compliances. With this, uncertain economic conditions, an increase in the prices of fruits and vegetables used in salads and issues related to food security can be seen as possible threats for this market.

However, few opportunities that can propel the global packaged salads market are changes in lifestyles of people, high consumer demand for nutritive food products, rise in awareness toward healthy food habits, health benefits associated with salads, and the availability of eco-friendly packaging that can be recycled or reused.

Top Key Players: Summer Fresh, Sunfresh, United Salad Co., BrightFarms, Fresh Express, Gotham Greens, Mann Packing, Earthbound Farm, Shake Salad, Evertaste, Zina's Salads Inc., Dole, Ready Pac Foods, and Raynor Foods

Key Benefits of the Report:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global packaged salad industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global packaged salad market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global packaged salad market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed global packaged salad market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

