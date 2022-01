New Report On Gene Sequencing Market Evolving Technology and Growth Outlook 2021 to 2030

Gene Sequencing Market

In 2021, Centogene announced launch of its new CentoXome product. This product is used full in whole exome sequencing procedures in gene.

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Gene Sequencing Market by Product Type (Consumables, Instruments, and Services), Application (Oncology, Reproductive Health, Clinical Investigation, Consumer Genomics, Metagenomics, and Others), Workflow Type (Pre-Sequencing, Sequencing, and Data Analysis), and End User (Academic Research, Clinical Research, Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Companies, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021โ€“2030". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Gene sequencing is a procedure in which the nucleotides are identified in the DNA of an organism. This method is used to learn about the genome of the organism as a whole and to identify specific areas of interest or required. Low cost, precise results, high accuracy, and rapid results are the key features of gene sequencing technique. Gene sequencing is used to execute various applications such as oncology studies, reproductive health, clinical investigation, and others. It consists of widely replaced conventional tools of genomics, especially, microarray, genotyping, and others. Maxam-Gilbert Sequencing and Sanger Sequencing are the types of gene sequencing.

๐—–๐—ผ๐˜ƒ๐—ถ๐—ฑ-๐Ÿญ๐Ÿต ๐—ฆ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ผ:

1) The COVID-19 impact on the Gene Sequencing Market is unpredictable and is expected to remain in force till the fourth quarter of 2021.

2) The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement strict lockdowns and banned import-export of nonessential items for most of 2021. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials.

3) Moreover, nationwide lockdowns forced manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.

4) Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of reliable and innovative drone analytics systems globally.

Top Impacting Factors

โ€ขIncrease in number of genome mapping programs across the globe, rise in demand by oncology department, surge in awareness regarding early diagnosis & detection of chronic diseases, and rise in next generation sequencing in diagnostic procedures are the key factors that drive the growth of the market.

โ€ขIn addition, launch of novel third generation sequencing procedure such as Nanopore & Single- Molecule Real-Time sequencing, continuous technological innovations in sequencing market through R & D activities, surge in adoption of highly advanced diagnostic tests, rise in demand of cost effective diagnostic procedures, and joint ventures & agreements between key market players are expected to boost the growth of the market.

โ€ขHowever, lack of awareness regarding sequencing diagnostic tests can hinder the growth of the market.

๐—Ÿ๐—ถ๐˜€๐˜ ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐—ž๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐—ฃ๐—น๐—ฎ๐˜†๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€ ๐—ฃ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—ณ๐—ถ๐—น๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐—ถ๐—ป ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜:

Agilent Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc, QIAGEN, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Myriad Genetics, PierianDx, Eurofins Scientific, Intrexon Bioinformatics Germany GmbH

