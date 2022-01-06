Air Purifier Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 8.05 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 10.7%, Market Trends –Increasing disposable income with growth in spending on home appliances.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Air Purifier Market is projected to reach USD 18.15 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. The usage of air cleaners is growing across countries, significantly wherever pollution levels are extraordinarily high. Factors like the rise in industrial activities, rise in urbanization, increase in pollution because of high emission from factories, and social unit activities act as the key market drivers. APAC, Europe, and North America happen to be the major regions with a high demand for air filters.

Air Purifier Market Research Report published by Emergen Research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Air Purifier industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Air Purifier market along with crucial statistical data about the Air Purifier market. The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2027. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Key Highlights From The Report

Once lockdown restrictions due to covid-19 are eased, international air apparatus corporations is likely to consume existing inventory to address the hampered production and international trade, inspite of providing chain disruptions. Recovery within the residential sector is anticipated to be slow because of discretionary shopper payment and low pollution levels.

Over the years and still now, air purifiers are thought of a luxury or manner artifact instead of a necessity by the plenty. a brief shift targeted towards business and institutional end-users, significantly hospitals, offices, and government buildings, is anticipated to assist recover the air apparatus business.

HEPA emerged because the largest technology section in 2019 with a market share of 45.1%, due to improved potency of the technology once it involves dust mites, pollens, trappings dirt and different indoor allergens

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Unilever PLC, LG Electronics, Inc., IQAir North America, Panasonic Corporation, Aerus LLC, Whirlpool Corporation, Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., Daikin Industries, Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc. and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Air Purifier Market on the basis of technology, applications and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

High Efficiency Particulate Matter (HEPA)

Activated Carbon

Ionic Filters

Others

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Air Purifier market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Air Purifier market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Air Purifier market.

Radical Highlights of the Air Purifier Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Air Purifier market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Air Purifier market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

