5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2027

Market Size – USD 480 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 106.3%, Market Trend –Increase in need of IoT and high-speed network connectivity

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 5G fixed wireless access market size is projected to reach USD 158.09 Billion at a steady CAGR of 106.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady revenue growth can be attributed deployment of advanced technologies such as Machine To Machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) connected devices. Rising concerns regarding performance capabilities of networks, high-speed broadband, and improved telecommunication technology such as Long-Term Evolution (LTE) are factors driving increasing focus on high-speed packet access, and improved performance of existing Wideband Code Division Multiple Access (WCDMA) protocols, which in turn has been boosting adoption of 5G fixed wireless access. In addition, this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

5G fixed wireless access Market Research Report published by Emergen Research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the 5G fixed wireless access industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the 5G fixed wireless access market along with crucial statistical data about the 5G fixed wireless access market. The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2028. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In April 2021, Cellular South Inc. (C spire), which is a leading manufacturer in network connectivity, introduced a new software-defined solution that helps businesses in Mississippi, Alabama, and Tennessee upgrade application performance, reduce total cost of ownership, and simplify Wide Area Network (WAN) performance while improving traffic flow and reducing pressure on overall operations.

In March 2021, AT&T Inc. announced plans to acquire 80MHz C-band spectrum to complement its 5G network on low-band for delivering high speeds network connectivity. The company is also expecting to add new users of HBO Max streaming service due unlimited wireless plan streaming service advantage at no extra cost, and user get free access to AT&T 5G wireless network.

Sub–6 GHz accounted for largest revenue share in the 5G fixed wireless access market in 2020, driven by continuous improvement in communication and information exchange services, and increasing investment in 5G fixed wireless access by major players.

Competitive Landscape:

Furthermore, the report includes an in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape. The segment covers a comprehensive overview of the company profiles along with product profiles, production capacities, products/services, pricing analysis, profit margins, and manufacturing process developments. The report also covers strategic business measures undertaken by the companies to gain substantial market share. The report provides insightful information about recent mergers and acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, and government deals.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

AT&T Inc., Cellular South Inc. (C spire), Cisco, Cohere Technologies Inc., Ericsson, Hrvatski Telekom, Huawei, Mimosa Networks Inc., Mobile Telephone Networks (MTN), Orange S.A., Qualcomm Technologies, and Samsung Electronics.

Emergen Research has segmented the global 5G fixed wireless access market on the basis of operating frequency, offering, demographic, application, and region:

Operating Frequency Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Sub–6 GHz

24 GHz–39 GHz

Above 39 GHz

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hardware

Services

Demographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Urban

Semi-Urban

Rural

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Government

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the 5G fixed wireless access market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the 5G fixed wireless access market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the 5G fixed wireless access market.

Radical Highlights of the 5G fixed wireless access Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the 5G fixed wireless access market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the 5G fixed wireless access market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

