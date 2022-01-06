Neuroprosthetics Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2026

Reports And Data

Market Size – USD 6.1 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 12.4%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced Neuroprosthetics

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Neuroprosthetics market was valued at USD 6.1 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 15.8 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 12.4%. The study covers Neuroprosthetics, neuroscience, and biomedical engineering discipline, concerned with developing neural prostheses. Neural prostheses are the assistive devices that can restore functions lost because of neural damage by substituting motor, sensory, or cognitive modality. Growing healthcare awareness all over the globe, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, rise in the number of patients with nerve injuries and neurological diseases, an increasing number of road mishaps and accidents elevating the number of amputation cases, and rising hearing loss incidences, are some of the key factors propelling Neuroprosthetics market growth in the industry. However, non-favorable reimbursement scenarios, high cost of neuroprosthetics, lack of skilled professionals, and availability of advanced alternative treatment options are the major hindrance for Neuroprosthetics market growth during 2019-2026. The Neuroprosthetics market is much fragmented, and major players are adopting various techniques to grow their range of product offerings. For instance, In June, Medtronic, a medical device company, announced a new outcomes-based agreement with Aetna, one of the largest healthcare company in the States. The agreement focuses on patients who rely on multiple daily insulin injections for type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The agreement is a dedication for the smooth transition of Aetna members multiple daily injections to a Medtronic insulin pump.

Top companies profiled in the global Neuroprosthetics industry analysis report:

Second Site, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Inc., Neuropace, Cochlear Limited, Abbott, Sonova, NeuroPace, Inc., Cyberonics, Inc., and Nervo Corp.

The global pharmaceutical and healthcare industry has gained significant momentum since the COVID-19 outbreak. The global health crisis has led to an unprecedented impact on the industry and brought about major disruptions in healthcare technologies. Growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases worldwide, increasing cases of COVID-19 infections, enforcement of stringent norms and regulations by world-leading healthcare regulatory authorities, and increasing government initiatives towards public safety measures are major factors contributing to industry revenue growth. Rising focus of pharmaceutical companies on vaccine development, increasing COVID-19 support from international health agencies, rapidly increasing pharmaceutical and biotechnological research & development activities, and growing healthcare expenditure of consumers further propel the industry revenue growth.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Neuroprosthetics market is growing at a CAGR of 6 % in Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe, with 12.2 % and 12.1 % CAGR, respectively. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases and growing healthcare awareness all over the globe is the prominent factor to accelerate the Neuroprosthetics market growth during forecast period across all regions

• As of 2018, Auditory Prosthetics/Cochlear Implants is the dominating Neuroprosthetics which holds 36.7 % of the global market. Rising incidences of hearing loss is driving the growth of the market segment. European regional. Neuroprosthetics market is the major revenue generating source for this market segment, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific regions

• Motor Prosthetics is expected to be the fastest growing market segment during forecast period 2019-2026 with a CAGR of 12.8 %. However, associated side effects and high costs are major challenge for the Neuroprosthetics market growth of this market segment

• Deep Brain stimulation technology type segment was valued at USD 1.06 billion in 2018 and is expected reach USD 2.7 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.1 %

• Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for the around 20 % of the global Neuroprosthetics market in 2018. Developing nations such China, and India are likely to witness significant Neuroprosthetics market growth owing it to increasing healthcare awareness and increasing cases of amputation due to road mishaps and accidents.

• High cost of Neuroprosthetics and lack of favorable reimbursement scenarios and skilled professionals is likely to hinder the Neuroprosthetics market growth during the forecast period

Segments covered in the report

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an in-depth analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Neuroprosthetics market on the basis of type, technology type, application, and region

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Motor Prosthetics

• Auditory Prosthetics/Cochlear Implants

• Cognitive Prosthetics

• Visual Prosthetics/Retinal Implants

Technology Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Deep Brain stimulation

• Vagus Nerve stimulation

• Spinal Cord stimulation

• Sacral Nerve Stimulation

• Transcranial magnetic Stimulation

Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Motor Neuron Disorders

• Parkinson’s Disease

• Epilepsy

• Physiological Disorders

• Auditory Processing Disorders

• Ophthalmic Disorders

• Cardiovascular Disorders

• Kidney Diseases

• Cognitive

• Alzheimer’s Disease

• Severe Depression

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Neuroprosthetics Market Report:

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Frequently Asked Questions Addressed in the Report:

• What is the forecast size and revenue growth rate of the global Neuroprosthetics market?

• What are the leading products offered by the global Neuroprosthetics market players?

• What are the key drivers and restraints for the global Neuroprosthetics market growth?

• Which regional market is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period?

• What are the outcomes of the report’s SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses?

Thank you for reading our report. Do connect with us in case of any more queries about the report and its customization. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to cater to your needs.

