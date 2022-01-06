Neurostimulation Devices Market Global Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Demand and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2026

Reports And Data

Market Size – USD 4.98 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 12.4%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced Neurostimulation Devices

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Neurostimulation Devices market was valued at USD 4.98 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 12.7 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 12.4 %. Neurostimulation Devices - Neurostimulator or Neurostimulation are equipment that is used for neuromodulation. The process of making use of an implantable medical device to alter and modulate neural activities for therapeutic purposes is called neuromodulation. The recent emergence of Neurostimulation Devices as a neural activity modulator is a major disruptive finding in the healthcare sector. In line with this, market leaders, as well as emerging players, are developing mechanisms that can be used for neural activities modulation. For instance, Medtronic plc US-based medical device company launched EnterraII gastric neurostimulator, a programmable device that generates mild electrical pulses for gastric electrical stimulation to treat chronic, intractable nausea and vomiting due to gastroparesis.

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases and lifestyle health disorders, unmet needs of patients are pushing the technological development, significant focus of healthcare companies on development of novel mechanisms, upcoming patent expiry, availability of private as well public funds for research, and affirmative regulatory scenario all over the globe, are some of the notable factors boosting market growth in the industry. According to the American Academy of Neurology, stroke is listed as the third leading cause of death in U.S., with Alzheimer’s being ranked as the sixth leading cause of death. Statistics from the same source indicate that Parkinson’s affects nearly 1 million Americans annually with at least a minimum of 60,000 new cases that are reported annually. However, associated adverse effects and availability of advanced alternative options are the major hindrances for Neurostimulation devices market growth during 2019-2026.

Top Companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Medtronic PLC, BioControl Medical, St. Jude Medical, Spinal Modulation, Boston Scientific Corp., Synapse Biomedical Inc., Cochlear, Cyberonics, Inc., and Nevro Corp.

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industry has undergone tremendous change over the recent years, especially with the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing accessibility of advanced healthcare systems and low-cost technologies coupled with growing demand for over-the-counter medications has further changed the dynamics of the industry. Integration of robust technologies such as AI and blockchain have helped pharmaceutical companies reduce capital expenditure and strengthen the global supply chain. Increasing application of biosimilars, shifting focus to in-silico testing of pharmaceutical products, and rising number of product approvals from regulatory authorities are some key factors driving revenue growth of the market.

Increasing expenditure on R&D, growing focus on implementing robust cybersecurity solutions to ensure better medical device connectivity, and development of advanced telehealth software by key companies operating in the field has further added traction to the revenue growth of the market. The global Neurostimulation Devices market report discusses the current market scenario with respect to the competitive landscape and offers key insights into the company profiles, product portfolio, production and manufacturing capacity, revenue contribution, and position in the global market. It also provides details on recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaboration, and product launches, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Neurostimulation Devices market is growing at a CAGR of 13.6% in the Asia Pacific, followed by North America and Europe, with 12.3 % and 12.1% CAGR, respectively. Rising chronic disease prevalence across the globe is the prominent factor to accelerate the Neurostimulation Devices market growth during forecast period across all regions

• As of 2018, Spinal Cord Stimulators is the dominating Neurostimulation Devices, which holds 35.5% of the global market. European regional market is the chief revenue-generating source for this product segment, followed by North America, Asia-Pacific, and other regions

• Sacral Nerve Stimulators is expected to be the fastest-growing market segment during the forecast period 2019-2026, with a CAGR of 13.2%. However, associated stringent government regulation is a major challenge for the Neurostimulation Devices market growth of this market segment

• Pain Management application type segment was valued at USD 2.03 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 5.3 billion by 2026

• The Asia Pacific is expected to account for 19.4% of the global Neurostimulation Devices market. Developing nations such as China and India are likely to observe high growth

• Associated adverse effects related to Neurostimulation Devices and Availability of external substitutes is expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period

Segments covered in the report

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Neurostimulation Devices market on the basis of type, Product type, Application type, end use, and region:

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Spinal Cord Stimulators

• Deep Brain Stimulators

• Sacral Nerve Stimulators

• Vagus Nerve Stimulators

• Gastric Electric Stimulators

Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Pain Management

• Epilepsy

• Essential Tremor

• Urinary and Fecal Incontinence

• Depression

• Dystonia

• Gastroparesis

• Parkinson's Disease

• Others

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Implantable

• External

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

• Hospitals/Clinics

• Cognitive Care Centers

• Research Institutes

• Others

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market scope, supply chains, distribution channels, trends and demands in each region, revenue generation, market size, and presence of prominent companies in each region. It studies the revenue growth of the market in each region and their key countries based on several factor such as macro- and micro-economic growth factors, regulatory framework and policies, investment and funding opportunities, R&D and technological advancements, and growth prospects.

Key Regions Assessed in the Report:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report further segments the global Neurostimulation Devices market on the basis of product types and applications and offers details about key factors that are expected to drive revenue growth of each segment and sub-segment.

