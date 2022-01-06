Persons of Interest Sought in a Homicide: 1300 Block of Good Hope Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch seek assistance in identifying and locating persons of interest in a homicide that occurred on Monday, August 30, 2021, in the 1300 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast.

At approximately 10:56 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the area of the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 35 year-old Terrence Major, of no fixed address.

The persons of interest were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/8UKySHp09sE

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.